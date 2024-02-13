Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler top PGA Tour’s power rankings for The Genesis Invitational 2024

Last year's runner-up Max Homa and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler have made it to the top of the power rankings for the Genesis Invitational 2024, the seventh event of this season.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is scheduled to be played from Thursday, February 15, to Sunday, February 18, at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Since it is one of the eight Signature Events of the year, most of the top players will be competing in the $20 million Riviera Country Club event. Forty of the top-50 players in the OWGR will be competing in a 71-player field this week.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the Genesis Invitational 2024:

1) Max Homa

Last year, Max Homa finished runner-up at the Genesis Invitational after falling two strokes short of Jon Rahm. This was his fourth straight top-10 finish at the event, which included a win in 2022.

Although he missed a cut at the WM Phoenix Open last week, the local boy will not have much trouble putting up another good show in his territory.

2) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has just one top-10 at the Riviera in his five starts, but given how consistent he has been in the last two years, one can never make the favorite list without including him.

Speaking of recent form, the World No. 1 golfer has made three top-10s in his last four starts and is coming here after a T3 finish at the TPC Scottsdale this Sunday.

3) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has done well at the Riviera in the past and registered a joint runner-up finish a couple of years ago. This time too, we can expect the Los Angeles native to put up a great show.

4) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffle is currently the PGA Tour's Mr. Consistent, with 38 straight cuts. Besides, he has also made three top-10s in four starts this season. He has not missed a cut in his six appearances at the Riviera and registered four top-15 finishes.

5) Sam Burns

Barring a T3 finish in 2021, Sam Burns doesn't have a great record at the Genesis Invitational, as he has missed three cuts in five outings here. However, considering his recent form, we can expect a good week at Riviera.

The 27-year-old golfer had a memorable last week at the WM Phoenix Open, where he registered a T3 finish, his third top-10 of the season.

6) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has three top-10s at Riviera, including a runner-up finish in 2019, where he blew away his 54-hole, four-stroke lead. Last year he made a T20 finish, but this time he looks in much better form, with top-12 finishes in all three events he has played so far.

7) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay hasn't missed a cut at the Genesis Invitational since 2018 and has registered five top-20s, including a third-place finish last year.

Speaking of recent form, Cantlay finished T11 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his best result so far this season.