Max Homa all set to give his ‘ugly’ 2025 season a ‘glow up’ at the Travelers Championship 

Max Homa has his eyes set on the 2025 Travelers Championship after a tough time on the greens so far this season. The American golfer missed last week’s US Open as he failed to qualify for the Major. Prior to that, he competed at the RBC Canadian Open but returned home after two rounds of 69.
Homa is next scheduled to tee off this week at the Travelers Championship. The PGA Tour event will officially start with its first round on Thursday, June 19, and run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, June 22. Ahead of the event, Homa shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing his excitement for the tournament. He is hoping to give a "glow up" to his "ugly season."
"Travelers Championship week to start the road trip. Better late than never to get super hot. Would be a nice time to give this ugly season a glow up, as the kids say," Homa wrote.
Max Homa will start his game at the 2025 Travelers Championship on Thursday in a group with Jason Day. They will begin the game at 9:10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the play on Thursday will begin at 8:00 a.m. with Brian Chamblee and Bud Cauley starting the game on the first tee hole.
A quick recap of Max Homa's 2025 season
Homa has had a pretty tough season so far this year. In his season-opening event, The Sentry, he played four rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 68 to settle in a tie for 26th place. He then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open.
Here is a quick recap of Max Homa's performance in 2025:
The Sentry: T26 (69, 69, 67, and 68)
- Prize money: $163,333.33
Farmers Insurance Open: W/D (77, -, -, -)
- Prize money: -
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53 (71, 72, 70, and 69)
- Prize money: $43,000.00
WM Phoenix Open: CUT (76, 69, -, -)
- Prize money: -
The Genesis Invitational: CUT (76, 75, -, -)
- Prize money: -
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (81, 70, -, -)
- Prize money: -
THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (79, 71, -, -)
- Prize money: -
Valero Texas Open: CUT (76, 71, -, -)
- Prize money: -
Masters Tournament: T12 (74, 70, 69, and 71)
- Prize money: $462,000.00
RBC Heritage: 70 (70, 72, 69, and 75)
- Prize money: $37,500.00
Truist Championship: T30 (66, 68, 70, and 71)
- Prize money: $125,375.00
PGA Championship: T60 (73, 64, 76, and 77)
- Prize money: $27,014.29
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T51 (68, 79, 75, and 77)
- Prize money: $49,500.00
RBC Canadian Open: CUT (69, 69, -, -)
- Prize money: -