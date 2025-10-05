Max Homa shares disappointment on ending moving day in a ‘lame way’ at the Sanderson Farms Championship 

Max Homa shared disappointment on ending moving day in a lame way at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Homa was playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week, and the player finished three rounds of the tournament, landing at T8 with a 13-under in total.

Ad

After Saturday's round, Homa reflected on his overall performance. He added that his second drive was weirder than the first one. His words in the press conference were (via ASAP Sports):

“I don't know, it felt like my driver broke, more so because my second drive was weirder than my first one. That could be me making excuses, I'm not sure. I'm going to go whack a few in a minute. That was weird because I thought I flushed it, and it came out dead left. Then my provisional came out weirder to the right. I've got to go figure that one out. Kind of a lame way to end a good day, but that's kind of just golf, I guess.”

Ad

Trending

Max Homa continued,

“I thought my speed was a lot better. I putted for a while yesterday afternoon and kind of just made a little pact with myself that the only thing I would think about was the pace, even on the short one. Strokes felt so good, and I felt like yesterday missed a few early and started just thinking about my putting stroke too much. Speed got worse, and I don't think there's any technical flaw in there. I was really happy with the speed. That's how you're going to make long ones typically. I thought for the most part today it was really consistent.”

Ad

The Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson will conclude on October 5, 2025. Currently, the tournament is led by Garrick Higgo with a score of 18 under. The second place is occupied by Danny Walker and Steven Fisk; both finished at 16 under.

How has Max Homa performed at the Sanderson Farms Championship so far?

Max Homa started the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship with 67 after firing three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Followed by 72 in the second round of the event, with one birdie on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine.

Ad

Homa fired 64 in the third round of the tournament with four birdies and one eagle on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Before the Sanderson Farms Championship, Homa played at the Procore Championship, finishing at T19 after scoring 9 under.

Max Homa had one top 10 finish in the 2025 season, and it came at the John Deere Classic, finishing at T5 with 16 under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More