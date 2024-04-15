Max Homa shares hilarious reason why he won't be feeling “great” tomorrow after a strong Masters 2024 campaign 

Max Homa had a close finish at the 2024 Masters. The first major of the season concluded on Sunday, April 14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Homa, ranked 11th in the Official World Golf Rankings, finished at T3 with 4 under par. He shared the position with Tommy Fleetwood of Canada and Collin Morikawa of the United States.

Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious at the iconic Augusta National winning his second Masters and second Majors, with 11 under par. Rookie Ludvig Aberg finished second with 7 under par.

In the post-match press conference with media, including Sportskeeda, Homa was asked how he'd be feeling about his performance in the tournament on Monday.

Homa jokingly remarked:

"I haven't drank in a really, really, really long time, but I've been planning it for Sunday after the Masters, so probably not great."

He further assured the media with a laugh:

"It'll be all right."

It was Homa's fifth appearance at Masters after his debut in 2020. The 33-year-old golfer hasn't had a decent record in the past at the historic venue. In his first two appearances, Homa had missed the cut.

Max Homa finished with the best performance of his career, in any Major tournament, on Sunday. Expressing delight in his performance, he said:

"I thought I handled myself great, didn't make any putts, really didn't feel like I blinked. It’s bittersweet, I guess, because I feel accomplished but I feel like it doesn’t really mean anything in the grand scheme of things. But I just feel like I learned. I feel like I took a big leap."

Earlier his best performance in Majors was at the 2023 Open Championship where he finished T10.

Max Homa's performances in his all appearances at the Masters:

2020- CUT

2021- CUT

2022- T48

2023- T43

2024- T3

A look at Max Homa's performance at the 2024 Masters

Max Homa came to Masters with five top-25 finishes in 2024. His best finish was a T-8 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando last month.

Homa started strongly and carded a score of 67 with 5 under par in the first round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back. He carded a 71 with one under on the second day. He was leading the scoreboard after day 2 alongside Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

Max Homa said that he had performed consistently throughout all four days and didn't end up in contention with a day's performance. He said:

"The rhetoric on me, and this is from myself, as well, is I have not performed in these things, and I performed for all four days. I didn't throw a 65 in there and sneak my way in. I had to sleep on this every single day, this feeling and kind of this monkey on my back."

Homa's third round was less than ideal and he carded a 73 with 1 over par with a bogie and no birdies. In the last round, Homa was going well until the 12th hole where he had a double bogey.

I had nothing backfire really, 12 is just hard. The wind isn't where it feels, where it's supposed to be. I hit it a foot to three feet left of where I'm looking, not trying to be perfect, just trying to hit it to the left center of that green. I was very proud of that. I didn't veer off of my game plan."

Max Homa will be eying at Major next month at the PGA Championship at Vallaha Golf Club. For now, he will head to RBC Heritage, which is scheduled from April 18 to 21, 2024.