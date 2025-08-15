Max Homa shares newborn son’s special ‘one week checkup room’

Away from the greens, Max Homa is spending some time with his family. The American golfer struggled to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs this season. However, he still has a good reason to celebrate, as the PGA Tour pro welcomed his second baby with wife Lacey Homa earlier this month.This week, Homa’s wife shared an adorable video of their son Austin’s weekly checkup on her TikTok account with overlay text:&quot;Austin's one week checkup room&quot;The clip was also shared by Golf on CBS on its Instagram account. Check out the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Homa had his son’s checkup in a creatively golf-themed room. There were golf courses and golfers' paintings all around, including one of Tiger Woods in his famous red polo t-shirt.Homa is not playing this week at the BMW Championship. He struggled with his game this season on the PGA Tour. Out of the 20 tournaments he played, he managed to make the cut in 11 and has only a single top-10 finish. In his last outing at the Wyndham Championship, he missed the cut.Max Homa started the season at the Sentry with a T26 finish, but then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. He struggled in mid-season and missed the cut in five consecutive tournaments, which included the WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and the Valero Texas Open. He then had some decent finishes, including a T5 at the John Deere Classic.Max Homa shares adorable snaps of his newbornMax Homa announced the good news about the arrival of his second baby on his Instagram account last week. He posted a slew of pictures with his family and penned a sweet caption for his son, revealing his name. He wrote:&quot;Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full&quot;In the first slide, Homa shared an adorable picture of the newborn baby, peacefully sleeping. It was followed by a second snap of Austin with his big brother Cam Homa. The big bro held the newborn and smiled at the camera. Homa also posted a video of his wife, Lacey, in the post.Max and Lacey have been happily married since November 2019. When Homa made his debut on Instagram in January 2020, his first post was his wedding pictures.&quot;First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight,&quot; he wrote in the caption.The couple became parents in October 2022 when they welcomed Cam Andrews Homa, and in 2025, they were blessed with their second child.