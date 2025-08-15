  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Max Homa
  • Max Homa shares newborn son’s special ‘one week checkup room’

Max Homa shares newborn son’s special ‘one week checkup room’

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:40 GMT
Max Homa
Max Homa shares newborn son’s special ‘one week checkup room’ (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@maxhoma)

Away from the greens, Max Homa is spending some time with his family. The American golfer struggled to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs this season. However, he still has a good reason to celebrate, as the PGA Tour pro welcomed his second baby with wife Lacey Homa earlier this month.

Ad

This week, Homa’s wife shared an adorable video of their son Austin’s weekly checkup on her TikTok account with overlay text:

"Austin's one week checkup room"

The clip was also shared by Golf on CBS on its Instagram account. Check out the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Max Homa had his son’s checkup in a creatively golf-themed room. There were golf courses and golfers' paintings all around, including one of Tiger Woods in his famous red polo t-shirt.

Homa is not playing this week at the BMW Championship. He struggled with his game this season on the PGA Tour. Out of the 20 tournaments he played, he managed to make the cut in 11 and has only a single top-10 finish. In his last outing at the Wyndham Championship, he missed the cut.

Ad

Max Homa started the season at the Sentry with a T26 finish, but then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. He struggled in mid-season and missed the cut in five consecutive tournaments, which included the WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and the Valero Texas Open. He then had some decent finishes, including a T5 at the John Deere Classic.

Max Homa shares adorable snaps of his newborn

Max Homa announced the good news about the arrival of his second baby on his Instagram account last week. He posted a slew of pictures with his family and penned a sweet caption for his son, revealing his name. He wrote:

Ad
"Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full"

In the first slide, Homa shared an adorable picture of the newborn baby, peacefully sleeping. It was followed by a second snap of Austin with his big brother Cam Homa. The big bro held the newborn and smiled at the camera. Homa also posted a video of his wife, Lacey, in the post.

Ad

Max and Lacey have been happily married since November 2019. When Homa made his debut on Instagram in January 2020, his first post was his wedding pictures.

"First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight," he wrote in the caption.

The couple became parents in October 2022 when they welcomed Cam Andrews Homa, and in 2025, they were blessed with their second child.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications