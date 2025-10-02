  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Max Homa shares an optimistic message ahead of gameplay in Mississippi 

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Oct 02, 2025 10:52 GMT
Wyndham Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Max Homa, Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image via Getty)

Max Homa is all set to return to the PGA Tour this week. Ahead of teeing it up at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, he shared a funny message with his fans and fellow golf enthusiasts.

As the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship is being played at the iconic The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, the professional golfer stated that saying the state's name is a funny challenge in itself.

To add his signature spin on the joke in his post on social media, Homa went on to state that making birdies on the golf course is just as, if not more, fun than spelling and saying Mississippi.

Here's a look at what Max Homa had to say about his golf game prior to the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship (via Instagram @maxhoma):

"Mississippi. Fun to say and fun to spell. Know what else is fun? Making birdies. Let’s do that #golf #pvo."

Here's a look at the Jupiter Links Golf Club star's latest post on social media (via Instagram @maxhoma):

Max Homa will be playing the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 2 to 5. He will tee off the first round on Thursday at 1:34 PM ET from The Country Club of Jackson's first hole with fellow PGA Tour stars Min Woo Lee and Stephan Jaeger.

How many birdies has Max Homa made so far this year on the PGA Tour?

Max Homa has played a total of 61 rounds on the PGA Tour so far this year. Throughout this stretch, he carded in a whopping 231 birdies to rank 116th in the most number of birdies recorded this season. He averages 2.79 birdies per round and ranks 83rd in the circuit in the stat.

Over 1,098 holes of golf played, the American golfer has broken par 235 times. He has had 4 eagles this year. Here's a look at Max Homa's scoring starts so far this 2025 PGA Tour season (via PGA Tour):

Scoring Average (Adjusted):

  • Stat - 71.822
  • Rank - 152

Scoring Average (Actual):

  • Stat - 71.00
  • Rank - 147

Lowest Round:

  • Stat - 63
  • Rank - 40

Birdie Average:

  • Stat - 3.79
  • Rank - 83

Total Birdies:

  • Stat - 231
  • Rank - 116

Eagles (Holes per):

  • Stat - 274.5
  • Rank - 143
Total Eagles:

  • Stat - 4
  • Rank - 135

Par Breakers:

  • Stat - 21.40 percent
  • Rank - 101

Bounce Back:

  • Stat - 20.35 percent
  • Rank - 114

Par 3 Birdie or Better Leaders:

  • Stat - 14.17 percent
  • Rank - 62

Par 4 Birdie or Better Leaders:

  • Stat - 17.84 percent
  • Rank - 70

Par 5 Birdie or Better Leaders:

  • Stat - 41.58 percent
  • Rank - 151

Birdie or Better Percentage:

  • Stat - 21.40 percent
  • Rank - 101
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Lathika Krishna
