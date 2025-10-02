Max Homa shares an optimistic message ahead of gameplay in Mississippi 

Max Homa is all set to return to the PGA Tour this week. Ahead of teeing it up at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, he shared a funny message with his fans and fellow golf enthusiasts.As the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship is being played at the iconic The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, the professional golfer stated that saying the state's name is a funny challenge in itself.To add his signature spin on the joke in his post on social media, Homa went on to state that making birdies on the golf course is just as, if not more, fun than spelling and saying Mississippi.Here's a look at what Max Homa had to say about his golf game prior to the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship (via Instagram @maxhoma):&quot;Mississippi. Fun to say and fun to spell. Know what else is fun? Making birdies. Let’s do that #golf #pvo.&quot;Here's a look at the Jupiter Links Golf Club star's latest post on social media (via Instagram @maxhoma): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Homa will be playing the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 2 to 5. He will tee off the first round on Thursday at 1:34 PM ET from The Country Club of Jackson's first hole with fellow PGA Tour stars Min Woo Lee and Stephan Jaeger.How many birdies has Max Homa made so far this year on the PGA Tour?Max Homa has played a total of 61 rounds on the PGA Tour so far this year. Throughout this stretch, he carded in a whopping 231 birdies to rank 116th in the most number of birdies recorded this season. He averages 2.79 birdies per round and ranks 83rd in the circuit in the stat.Over 1,098 holes of golf played, the American golfer has broken par 235 times. He has had 4 eagles this year. Here's a look at Max Homa's scoring starts so far this 2025 PGA Tour season (via PGA Tour):Scoring Average (Adjusted):Stat - 71.822Rank - 152Scoring Average (Actual):Stat - 71.00Rank - 147Lowest Round:Stat - 63Rank - 40Birdie Average:Stat - 3.79Rank - 83Total Birdies:Stat - 231Rank - 116Eagles (Holes per):Stat - 274.5Rank - 143Total Eagles:Stat - 4Rank - 135Par Breakers:Stat - 21.40 percentRank - 101Bounce Back:Stat - 20.35 percentRank - 114Par 3 Birdie or Better Leaders:Stat - 14.17 percentRank - 62Par 4 Birdie or Better Leaders:Stat - 17.84 percentRank - 70Par 5 Birdie or Better Leaders:Stat - 41.58 percentRank - 151Birdie or Better Percentage:Stat - 21.40 percentRank - 101