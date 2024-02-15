Max Homa takes a cheeky dig at LIV star Jon Rahm - “I'm like the last champion that's still here”

Max Homa is well known for his unique sense of humor. This was once again evident this Wednesday, February 14, when Homa noted that Jon Rahm is not at Riviera to defend his Genesis Invitational title. "I'm like the last champion that's still here," Homa said.

Homa is in Pacific Palisades to take part in the 2024 Genesis Invitational, a tournament he already won in 2021. From the home of the event, Homa partook in the usual press conference and his greeting to reporters was joking about being the "last champion" that is still available to defend the title.

This is what Max Homa said (via TenGolf):

"This one of my favorite places on the planet, it's my favorite Tour stop. It's cool, I'm kind of like double defending, you know, I'm like the last champion that's still here, which is sweet."

These words of Max Homa were a direct reference to the two most recent champions of the Genesis Invitational, Jon Rahm (2023) and Joaquin Niemann (2022), who are currently playing in the LIV Golf. Max Homa and Adam Scott (2020) are the only previous champions present at the 2024 edition.

As an additional detail, Rahm and Niemann are not the only previous Genesis Invitational champions to march to LIV Golf. Bubba Watson (2014, 2016, 2018), Dustin Johnson (2017), Phil Mickelson (2008, 2008) and Charles Howell III (2007) also play there.

What else did Max Homa say during his press conference prior to the Genesis Invitational 2024?

Max Homa was emphatic in referring to Riviera Country Club as his favorite course. He also said he felt almost like playing at home. This is how he put it (via TenGolf):

"I enjoy coming here... it's cool getting to come to an event that's really close to your hometown and feel like... obviously not a vacation, but it just kind of like a little homecoming for me. It helps that this is my favorite golf course we play, so, just a treat to always be back here."

Homa not only likes to play at Riviera Country Club, but he does it very well. Of his seven appearances at the Genesis Invitational, he has made the cut in five, and in four of those he has finished in the Top 10. In addition to his 2021 victory, Homa finished second in 2023, T5 in 2020 and T10 in 2022.

Homa has posted scores in the 60s in 12 of the 24 rounds played at The Genesis Invitational during his career. His personal lowest score record for 18 holes is 64 (first round of the 2023 edition).

As for his personal lowest score record for 72 holes, it is a 15-under 269. Oddly, he achieved it in 2023, when he failed to win the event.