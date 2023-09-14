Max Homa tee times and pairing: When will the defending champion tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

Max Homa will tee off his 2023 Fortinet Championship outing on Thursday, September 14 at 10:28 am. The defending champion will take the first tee alongside Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen at the rebranded Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
The golfer, who has won the previous two tournaments, will be eyeing a third consecutive victory. This might seem to be a behemoth task but it is possible. He will begin his Fortinet Championship title defense behind the pairing of Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon and Tyson Alexander at 10:17 am.
Max Homa’s trio will be followed by the pairing of Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar at 10:39 am. Needless to say, the Fortinet Championship has a stacked field. However, Homa still comes into the event as the favorite.
According to SportsLine, the 32-year-old PGA Tour star has +750 odds coming into the Fortinet Championship weekend. He leads the odds list and is followed by Justin Thomas (+1400) and Shaith Theegala (+2000). It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer finishes on the $8,400,000 prized event’s final leaderboard.
2023 Fortinet Championship Round 1 tee times
The 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off at 9:55 am ET, marking the return of the PGA Tour after a two-week hiatus. The event will be teed off by the pairing of Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II. The opening trio will be followed by the pairing of Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan and D.A. Points at 10:06 am.
Here are the complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship:
1st tee
- 9:55 am - Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II
- 10:06 am - Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points
- 10:17 am - Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky
- 10:28 am - Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay
- 10:39 am - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
- 10:50 am - Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry
- 11:01 am - Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim
- 11:12 am - Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander
- 11:23 am - Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler
- 11:34 am - Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst
- 11:45 am - Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman
- 11:56 am - Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard
- 12:07 pm - Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)
- 3:05 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue
- 3:16 pm - Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou
- 3:27 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy
- 3:38 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
- 3:49 pm - Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis
- 4:00 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin
- 4:11 pm - Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu
- 4:22 pm - Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson
- 4:33 pm - Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley
- 4:44 pm - Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 4:55 pm - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower
- 5:06 pm - Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant
- 5:17 pm - Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz
10th tee
- 9:55 am - Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young
- 10:06 am - Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott
- 10:17 am - Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander
- 10:28 am - Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen
- 10:39 am - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
- 10:50 am - K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson
- 11:01 am - Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak
- 11:12 am - Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown
- 11:23 am - C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg
- 11:34 am - Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman
- 11:45 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid
- 11:56 am - Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy
- 12:07 pm - Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen
- 3:05 pm - William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy
- 3:16 pm - Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall
- 3:27 pm - Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor
- 3:38 pm - Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt
- 3:49 pm - Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings
- 4:00 pm - Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski
- 4:11 pm - Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger
- 4:22 pm - Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok
- 4:33 pm - Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh
- 4:44 pm - Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane
- 4:55 pm - S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs
- 5:06 pm - Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland
- 5:17 pm - Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron
Friday tee times for the 2023 Fortinet Championship will be updated after Round 1.