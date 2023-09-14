Max Homa tee times and pairing: When will the defending champion tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

Max Homa will tee off his 2023 Fortinet Championship outing on Thursday, September 14 at 10:28 am. The defending champion will take the first tee alongside Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen at the rebranded Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

The golfer, who has won the previous two tournaments, will be eyeing a third consecutive victory. This might seem to be a behemoth task but it is possible. He will begin his Fortinet Championship title defense behind the pairing of Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon and Tyson Alexander at 10:17 am.

Max Homa’s trio will be followed by the pairing of Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar at 10:39 am. Needless to say, the Fortinet Championship has a stacked field. However, Homa still comes into the event as the favorite.

According to SportsLine, the 32-year-old PGA Tour star has +750 odds coming into the Fortinet Championship weekend. He leads the odds list and is followed by Justin Thomas (+1400) and Shaith Theegala (+2000). It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer finishes on the $8,400,000 prized event’s final leaderboard.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 1 tee times

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off at 9:55 am ET, marking the return of the PGA Tour after a two-week hiatus. The event will be teed off by the pairing of Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II. The opening trio will be followed by the pairing of Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan and D.A. Points at 10:06 am.

Here are the complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship:

1st tee

9:55 am - Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

10:06 am - Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

10:17 am - Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

10:28 am - Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay

10:39 am - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

10:50 am - Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry

11:01 am - Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

11:12 am - Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander

11:23 am - Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler

11:34 am - Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst

11:45 am - Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman

11:56 am - Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard

12:07 pm - Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

3:05 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

3:16 pm - Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou

3:27 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy

3:38 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

3:49 pm - Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

4:00 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

4:11 pm - Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

4:22 pm - Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

4:33 pm - Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley

4:44 pm - Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:55 pm - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

5:06 pm - Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant

5:17 pm - Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz

10th tee

9:55 am - Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young

10:06 am - Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott

10:17 am - Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander

10:28 am - Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

10:39 am - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:50 am - K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

11:01 am - Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak

11:12 am - Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown

11:23 am - C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg

11:34 am - Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman

11:45 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid

11:56 am - Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy

12:07 pm - Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen

3:05 pm - William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

3:16 pm - Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall

3:27 pm - Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor

3:38 pm - Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt

3:49 pm - Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

4:00 pm - Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski

4:11 pm - Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger

4:22 pm - Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

4:33 pm - Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

4:44 pm - Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane

4:55 pm - S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

5:06 pm - Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

5:17 pm - Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

Friday tee times for the 2023 Fortinet Championship will be updated after Round 1.