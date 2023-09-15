Max Homa tee times and pairing: When will the defending champion tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Friday?

Max Homa will tee off 2023 Fortinet Championship Day 2 on Friday, September 15 at 3:38 pm ET. The two-time defending champion’s pairing remains unchanged from Round 1. He will take Friday’s first tee alongside Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

The golfer, eyeing a third consecutive victory in the competition, got off to a decent start. He finished Round 1 at T35 alongside several others on the field. The 32-year-old PGA Tour star will be keen to get back to a leading position on the Fortinet Championship leaderboard.

Max Homa’s title defense will continue on Day 2 behind the pairing of Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon and Tyson Alexander at 3:27 pm. Meanwhile, his trio will be followed by Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar at 3:49 pm.

It’ll be interesting to see how Homa finishes on the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship leaderboard ahead of Friday's 36-hole cut. It's pertinent to note that the golfer came into the event as favorite with +750 odds.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 2 tee times

Day 2 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off at 9:55 am with William McGirt, Brian Stuard and Max McGreevy on the first tee. The trio of Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab and Harry Hall will follow suit at 10:06 am.

Fortinet Championship leader Lucas Herbert will tee off at 4:00 pm alongside Martin Laird and Andrew Landry.

Here are the complete Friday tee times for the PGA tour Fortinet Championship (All times ET):

Tee No.1

9:55 am – William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

10:06 am – Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall

10:17 am – Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor

10:28 am – Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt

10:39 am – Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

10:50 am – Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski

11:01 am – Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger

11:12 am – Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

11:23 am – Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

11:34 am – Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane

11:45 am – S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

11:56 am – Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

12:07 pm – Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

3:05 pm – Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young

3:16 pm – Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott

3:27 pm – Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander

3:38 pm – Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

3:49 pm – Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

4:00 pm – K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

4:11 pm – Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak

4:22 pm – Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown

4:33 pm – C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg

4:44 pm – Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman

4:55 pm – Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid

5:06 pm – Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy

5:17 pm – Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen

Tee No.10

9:55 am – Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

10:06 am – Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou

10:17 am – Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy

10:28 am – Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

10:39 am – Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

10:50 am – Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

11:01 am – Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

11:12 am – Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

11:23 am – Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley

11:34 am – Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:45 am – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

11:56 am – Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant

12:07 pm – Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz

3:05 pm – Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

3:16 pm – Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

3:27 pm – Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

3:38 pm – Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay

3:49 pm – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

4:00 pm – Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry

4:11 pm – Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

4:22 pm – Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander

4:33 pm – Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler

4:44 pm – Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst

4:55 pm – Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman

5:06 pm – Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard

5:17 pm – Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

The 2023 Fortinet Championship Saturday tee times will be updated after Round 2.