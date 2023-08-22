Max Homa and Tom Kim rekindle 'rivalry' in Titleist's 1 Club Challenge at 2023 Tour Championship

Roughly one year ago, Max Homa and Tom Kim faced off against each other in Sunday singles at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Homa emerged victorious by one point.

Less than a year later, both golfers are heading to Atlanta for the Tour Championship to wrap up the PGA Tour season. Thanks to the current championship format, Homa will begin the week four under par and Kim will start at 2 under. Leader Scottie Scheffler will be 10 strokes under par to start.

As a lead up to the Championship, golfing brand Titleist released a two-hole 1 Club Challenge video that matched Max Homa and Tom Kim up against one another to rekindle their "rivalry" from a year before.

The two exchanged hilarious jabs and tried to get into the other's head as they traded shots in this epic back and forth. Both golfers clearly have no real rivalry whatsoever and appeared to have some genuine fun on the green.

Homa and Kim will resume being competitors, if only by virtue, this weekend at the Championship.

Max Homa concerned about drunk fans, sports betting

Homa recently commented on an incident during the BMW Championship involving a fan and the golfer, where the fan was seemingly trying their best to disrupt the golfer's play.

Homa took the experience in stride, explaining the situation via ESPN:

"There was a probably drunk -- I hope, for his case, or else he's just he biggest loser there is -- but he was cheering and yelling at Chris for missing his putt short. And he kept yelling -- one of them had $3 for me to make mine -- and I got to the back of my back stroke and he yelled, 'Pull it!' pretty loud. I made it right in the middle, and then I just started yelling at him."

Max Homa doesn't appreciate drunk fans

Homa also discussed the issue of gambling in the sport, stating that a fan might go so far as to disrupt someone's game they bet against. He said:

"I love that people can gamble on golf, but that is the one thing I'm worried about. I don't know what he had to lose. He got kicked out probably, and we were the last group."

He continued:

"It's just always something that's on your mind. It's on us to stay focused or whatever, but it's just annoying when it happens. ... Fans are so great about being quiet when we play. I think they are awesome. When anybody ever talks, it's so unintentional. It just sucks when it's incredibly intentional, and his friend specifically said it was for $3. Not that money matters, but that's a frustrating number. It was nice to make it right in the middle. And, hopefully, he had to pay his buddy that $3 immediately on the way out of the property."

Catch Max Homa in action at the Tour Championship this weekend at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.