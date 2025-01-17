  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Max Homa
  • Max Homa tries to imitate John Daly's golf swing, 'not quite' there

Max Homa tries to imitate John Daly's golf swing, 'not quite' there

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jan 17, 2025 05:36 GMT
Max Homa and John Daly (image via Getty)
Max Homa and John Daly (image via Getty)

Max Homa recently attempted to replicate the iconic swing of John Daly but admitted that he still has a long way to go to perfect it. He shared a picture of his practice session on Instagram.

On Thursday, January 16, Homa posted the photo of his practice session on Instagram.

"Not quite John Daly but we're getting there," he wrote.
Max Homa tries to imitate John Daly&#039;s swing (image via instagram@max.homa)
Max Homa tries to imitate John Daly's swing (image via [email protected])

The six-time PGA Tour winner was last seen at the 2025 Sentry, where he tied for 26th. He also made his TGL debut a few days ago, and his team, Jupiter GC, suffered a heavy 12-1 loss against Los Angeles GC.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, John Daly recently underwent emergency hand surgery in Florida. He shared the news with his fans through an Instagram post while assuring them that he intends to return to action soon.

When will Max Homa play next?

Max Homa hits the ball at SoFi Center during a golf match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL (Image Source: Imagn)
Max Homa hits the ball at SoFi Center during a golf match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Homa will next compete at the Farmers Insurance Open, which will take place from January 22 to January 25 at Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. Homa won the title here in 2023, defeating Keegan Bradley by two strokes.

Notably, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open was Homa's last win on the PGA Tour although he did win the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge later that year.

Over the past two seasons, Homa has had mixed results and has struggled with consistency. Last year, he missed four cuts in 22 starts on the PGA Tour. Additionally, he finished inside the top ten only three times. The sole highlight of the season was his career-best third-place finish at the Masters Tournament..

Here's a look at Homa's performance in 2024:

  • The Sentry: T14
  • Farmers Insurance Open: T13
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66
  • WM Phoenix Open: CUT
  • The Genesis Invitational: T16
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T8
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T64
  • Valero Texas Open: T25
  • Masters Tournament: T3
  • RBC Heritage: T55
  • Wells Fargo Championship: T8
  • PGA Championship: T35
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T22
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • Travelers Championship: T61
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T70
  • The Open Championship: T43
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: 70
  • BMW Championship: T33
  • Procore Championship: CUT
  • Zozo Championship: T27

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी