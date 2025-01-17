Max Homa tries to imitate John Daly's golf swing, 'not quite' there

Max Homa recently attempted to replicate the iconic swing of John Daly but admitted that he still has a long way to go to perfect it. He shared a picture of his practice session on Instagram.

On Thursday, January 16, Homa posted the photo of his practice session on Instagram.

"Not quite John Daly but we're getting there," he wrote.

Max Homa tries to imitate John Daly's swing (image via [email protected])

The six-time PGA Tour winner was last seen at the 2025 Sentry, where he tied for 26th. He also made his TGL debut a few days ago, and his team, Jupiter GC, suffered a heavy 12-1 loss against Los Angeles GC.

Trending

Meanwhile, John Daly recently underwent emergency hand surgery in Florida. He shared the news with his fans through an Instagram post while assuring them that he intends to return to action soon.

When will Max Homa play next?

Max Homa hits the ball at SoFi Center during a golf match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Homa will next compete at the Farmers Insurance Open, which will take place from January 22 to January 25 at Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. Homa won the title here in 2023, defeating Keegan Bradley by two strokes.

Notably, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open was Homa's last win on the PGA Tour although he did win the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge later that year.

Over the past two seasons, Homa has had mixed results and has struggled with consistency. Last year, he missed four cuts in 22 starts on the PGA Tour. Additionally, he finished inside the top ten only three times. The sole highlight of the season was his career-best third-place finish at the Masters Tournament..

Here's a look at Homa's performance in 2024:

The Sentry: T14

Farmers Insurance Open: T13

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: T16

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T8

THE PLAYERS Championship: T64

Valero Texas Open: T25

Masters Tournament: T3

RBC Heritage: T55

Wells Fargo Championship: T8

PGA Championship: T35

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T22

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T61

Genesis Scottish Open: T70

The Open Championship: T43

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 70

BMW Championship: T33

Procore Championship: CUT

Zozo Championship: T27

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback