Max Homa wins the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open  

Max Homa won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley. The American golfer made a fantastic comeback on Friday during the third round before winning the tournament.

The 32-year-old scored birdies on the third, fifth, and sixth holes on Saturday. He had six birdies and one bogey during the tournament, leaving him with a six-shot deficit.

Sam Ryder, who held the lead for the first three days, finished in a three-way tie for fourth place.

Homa, however, finished the fourth round with a 6-under 66, which enabled him to win the competition.

The American was joined by his wife, Lacey, who congratulated him and his infant, Cam. He credited his wife for his win at the winner's press conference.

“I feel like I’ve almost worked harder for this because I want to spend as much time as I possibly can helping her and being with Cam and doing all the cool things, catching some smiles here and there and getting screamed at,” Homa said.

He added that his wife motivates him to be better.

“But I also want to be the best golfer on the planet and she knows that and she just does an amazing job letting me do both…I work hard at two things now, so it feels a little bit more difficult but it’s a million times more rewarding,” he said.

Lacey had complications during the birth of their baby and required multiple surgeries.

“She had a horrendous birth, it did not go well. It was the scariest – hard to say because it was an amazing day, get a new son, Cam. It was the worst day ever at the same time," the 32-year-old added.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard

1. Max Homa

2. Keegan Bradley

3. Collin Morikawa

T4. Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder

T7. Jason Day

T7. Jon Rahm

T9. Hideki Matsuyama

T9. Tony Finau

T11. Taylor Moore

T11. Rickie Fowler

T13. Erik Barnes

T13. Jimmy Walker

T13. Xander Schauffele

T13. Sam Stevens

T13. Joseph Bramlett

T18. Justin Rose

T18. Kevin Tway

T20. Peter Malnati

T20. Justin Suh

T20. Adam Schenk

T20. Brendan Steele

T20. S.H. Kim

T25. Luke List

T25. Si Woo Kim

T25. Justin Thomas

T25. Brent Grant

T25. Jhonattan Vegas

T25. Callum Tarren

T31. Scott Piercy

T31. Trey Mullinax

T31. Taylor Montgomery

T31. Maverick McNealy

T31. Augusto Nunez

T31. Ben Griffin

T37. Alex Smalley

T37. Dean Burmester

T37. Thomas Detry

T37. Dylan Frittelli

T37. Michael Thompson

T37. Lanto Griffin

T37. Wyndham Clark

T44. Harry Higgs

T44. Adam Hadwin

T44. Vincent Norrman

T44. Kevin Yu

T44. Emiliano Grillo

T44. Michael Kim

T44. S.Y. Noh

T44. Nick Hardy

52. Aaron Rai

T53. Cameron Champ

T53. Garrick Higgo

T53. Tano Goya

T53. Satoshi Kodaira

T53. Stephen Jaeger

T53. Austin Cook

T60. Taylor Pendrith

T60. Kevin Streelman

T62. Zecheng Dou

T62. Paul Haley II

T62. Ryan Palmer

T62. Byeong Hun An

T62. Gary Woodland

T67. Taiga Semikawa

T67. Robby Shelton

T69. Davis Thompson

T69. Scott Harrington

T69. Andrew Novak

72. Scott Brown

73. Adam Long

