Max Homa wins the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open  

Max Homa won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley. The American golfer made a fantastic comeback on Friday during the third round before winning the tournament.
The 32-year-old scored birdies on the third, fifth, and sixth holes on Saturday. He had six birdies and one bogey during the tournament, leaving him with a six-shot deficit.
Sam Ryder, who held the lead for the first three days, finished in a three-way tie for fourth place.
Homa, however, finished the fourth round with a 6-under 66, which enabled him to win the competition.
The American was joined by his wife, Lacey, who congratulated him and his infant, Cam. He credited his wife for his win at the winner's press conference.
“I feel like I’ve almost worked harder for this because I want to spend as much time as I possibly can helping her and being with Cam and doing all the cool things, catching some smiles here and there and getting screamed at,” Homa said.
He added that his wife motivates him to be better.
“But I also want to be the best golfer on the planet and she knows that and she just does an amazing job letting me do both…I work hard at two things now, so it feels a little bit more difficult but it’s a million times more rewarding,” he said.
Lacey had complications during the birth of their baby and required multiple surgeries.
“She had a horrendous birth, it did not go well. It was the scariest – hard to say because it was an amazing day, get a new son, Cam. It was the worst day ever at the same time," the 32-year-old added.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard
- 1. Max Homa
- 2. Keegan Bradley
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- T4. Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder
- T7. Jason Day
- T7. Jon Rahm
- T9. Hideki Matsuyama
- T9. Tony Finau
- T11. Taylor Moore
- T11. Rickie Fowler
- T13. Erik Barnes
- T13. Jimmy Walker
- T13. Xander Schauffele
- T13. Sam Stevens
- T13. Joseph Bramlett
- T18. Justin Rose
- T18. Kevin Tway
- T20. Peter Malnati
- T20. Justin Suh
- T20. Adam Schenk
- T20. Brendan Steele
- T20. S.H. Kim
- T25. Luke List
- T25. Si Woo Kim
- T25. Justin Thomas
- T25. Brent Grant
- T25. Jhonattan Vegas
- T25. Callum Tarren
- T31. Scott Piercy
- T31. Trey Mullinax
- T31. Taylor Montgomery
- T31. Maverick McNealy
- T31. Augusto Nunez
- T31. Ben Griffin
- T37. Alex Smalley
- T37. Dean Burmester
- T37. Thomas Detry
- T37. Dylan Frittelli
- T37. Michael Thompson
- T37. Lanto Griffin
- T37. Wyndham Clark
- T44. Harry Higgs
- T44. Adam Hadwin
- T44. Vincent Norrman
- T44. Kevin Yu
- T44. Emiliano Grillo
- T44. Michael Kim
- T44. S.Y. Noh
- T44. Nick Hardy
- 52. Aaron Rai
- T53. Cameron Champ
- T53. Garrick Higgo
- T53. Tano Goya
- T53. Satoshi Kodaira
- T53. Stephen Jaeger
- T53. Austin Cook
- T60. Taylor Pendrith
- T60. Kevin Streelman
- T62. Zecheng Dou
- T62. Paul Haley II
- T62. Ryan Palmer
- T62. Byeong Hun An
- T62. Gary Woodland
- T67. Taiga Semikawa
- T67. Robby Shelton
- T69. Davis Thompson
- T69. Scott Harrington
- T69. Andrew Novak
- 72. Scott Brown
- 73. Adam Long