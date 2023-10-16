“Max must be a cuddler” - Joel Dahmen’s comment on Max Homa’s ‘boys trip’ tweet leaves fans in splits

Max Homa and Joel Dahmen recently left Twitter in splits following their interesting conversation regarding a boys' trip. The two professional golfers have been friends for a long time now and often engage in friendly banter on social media.

Both Homa and Dahmen are in their 30s, and as people age, their priorities often change. In this case, Homa decided to share a tweet expressing his desire to go on a boys' trip where everyone could catch up on sleep and relax, rather than pushing their bodies to the limit.

However, Joel Dahmen wasn't happy with Max Homa's trip suggestion and quickly called him out for it. The 35-year-old took to Twitter and counted himself out from the 'relaxing' boys trip.

"I don't want to be on that trip."

Dahmen stated in response to Homa's tweet.

Soon, the tweet went viral and everyone started to give their own take on the situation. Twitter was divided and many started to roast the 6-time PGA Tour winner. One user even called Homa a 'cuddler' following his tweet.

There were also many comments that supported Joel Dahmen and believed that a 'boys trip' can never be relaxing, instead, it's the other way around. Take a look at some of the interesting comments from the Twitter thread.

Justin Thomas gives a witty reply to Max Homa's boys trip demands

Max Homa became the butt of many jokes on Twitter following his recent tweets and many golfers took shots at him. Although Joel Dahmen's response was a bit direct, prominent golfer Justin Thomas went down the witty lane and gave a 4-word reply.

"Water is still wet."

Thomas stated in response to Homa's tweet.

Home has been trending since his tweet and many have given their take on it. The American golfer is currently enjoying the offseason and is enjoying some attention due to his social media activity. With his priorities changing, Max Homa may find it extremely difficult to go on a boys' trip anytime soon. With the major championships done till 2024, the 32-year-old golfer has lots of time to plan one.