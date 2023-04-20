"Maybe bow out for the PGA Championship" - Fans react to Tiger Woods undergoing surgery

Tiger Woods' social media team announced on Wednesday that the golfer recently underwent subtalar fusion surgery to treat post-traumatic arthritis that he got from his talus fracture.

The statement read:

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HHS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

Here's how fans reacted to this news:

"Yikes! That may be a bow out for the @PGAChampionship ...get well soon @TigerWoods"

"Jeez. And the hits just keep on coming😢 praying for your speedy recovery and successful rehab"

TeamMateCJ @cjorgensc189 praying for your speedy recovery and successful rehab @TigerWoods Jeez. And the hits just keep on comingpraying for your speedy recovery and successful rehab @TigerWoods Jeez. And the hits just keep on coming😢 praying for your speedy recovery and successful rehab

"Looked it up. The surgery involves the use of screws, plates, medical nails, and other hardware to achieve bone union. Ankle fusion is considered the gold standard for treatment of end-stage ankle arthritis. It trades joint mobility for relief from pain."

Chick Hernandez @MrChickSports @TigerWoods Looked it up. The surgery involves the use of screws, plates, medical nails, and other hardware to achieve bone union. Ankle fusion is considered the gold standard for treatment of end-stage ankle arthritis. It trades joint mobility for relief from pain. @TigerWoods Looked it up. The surgery involves the use of screws, plates, medical nails, and other hardware to achieve bone union. Ankle fusion is considered the gold standard for treatment of end-stage ankle arthritis. It trades joint mobility for relief from pain.

"Praying for a speedy and full recovery, C H A M P"

doranchavez @doranchavez @TigerWoods Praying for a speedy and full recovery, C H A M P !! @TigerWoods Praying for a speedy and full recovery, C H A M P !!

"Take it easy Tiger, you're not the boss of this one."

Nicholas @Nicholasemma4 @TigerWoods Take it easy Tiger, you're not the boss of this one. @TigerWoods Take it easy Tiger, you're not the boss of this one.

"Get well soon TW. Hope this helps manage the pain."

"Wishin a speedy recovery Tdub ✊🏼"

"Damn no way he plays at oak hill"

NRC @ncamps97 @TigerWoods Damn no way he plays at oak hill @TigerWoods Damn no way he plays at oak hill

"Don’t listen to them Tiger. Get well and Get back out there. We wanna watch you golf til you’re 105 years old, 🐐🐐🐐"

Pat Macafy @Not_Pat_Mcafee_ @TigerWoods Don’t listen to them Tiger. Get well and Get back out there. We wanna watch you golf til you’re 105 years old, @TigerWoods Don’t listen to them Tiger. Get well and Get back out there. We wanna watch you golf til you’re 105 years old, 🐐🐐🐐

"I appreciate the tenacity but man this guy is going to be on painkillers the rest of his life after all his body has been put through."

Dave William @DaveWilliam24 @TigerWoods I appreciate the tenacity but man this guy is going to be on painkillers the rest of his life after all his body has been put through. @TigerWoods I appreciate the tenacity but man this guy is going to be on painkillers the rest of his life after all his body has been put through.

"Wishing Mr. Woods further healing and success from Healing Within Wellness."

"Could still finish 18 faster than Cantlay"

"You are a true warrior for your sport Tiger. I hope you feel better soon."

"Get well soon Tiger 🐅 You ain’t played North Warwickshire yet mate - gotta be on your wish list"

B8S @B8Batesy7891

You ain’t played North Warwickshire yet mate - gotta be on your wish list @TigerWoods Get well soon TigerYou ain’t played North Warwickshire yet mate - gotta be on your wish list @TigerWoods Get well soon Tiger 🐅 You ain’t played North Warwickshire yet mate - gotta be on your wish list 😎

"Tell you what, he's determined to win again on the tour. I would even say he's got his eye on one more major and you know what? I wouldn't bet against him."

Logan @Allanlogan19 @TigerWoods Tell you what, he's determined to win again on the tour. I would even say he's got his eye on one more major and you know what? I wouldn't bet against him. @TigerWoods Tell you what, he's determined to win again on the tour. I would even say he's got his eye on one more major and you know what? I wouldn't bet against him.

"Has anyone in the history of sports surgeries undergone a surgery and immediately announced it was unsuccessful? I’ll hang up and listen for my answer."

WestLoopTom @WestLoopTom @TigerWoods Has anyone in the history of sports surgeries undergone a surgery and immediately announced it was unsuccessful? I’ll hang up and listen for my answer. @TigerWoods Has anyone in the history of sports surgeries undergone a surgery and immediately announced it was unsuccessful? I’ll hang up and listen for my answer.

"Speedy recovery!"Fusion to back worked well. Hopefully this fusion removes Tigers ankle pain. Get well soon!!"

William @finneganwilliam @TigerWoods Fusion to back worked well. Hopefully this fusion removes Tigers ankle pain. Get well soon!! @TigerWoods Fusion to back worked well. Hopefully this fusion removes Tigers ankle pain. Get well soon!!

Tiger Woods history of injuries

In 2021, Tiger Woods suffered a serious injury in Rollover Car Crash

Tiger Woods has had a long history of injuries in his career of almost 30 years. In 1994 he got two benign tumors and scar tissue removed from his left knee when he was an amateur.

He remained mostly injury free until 2002 when he suffered off-season surgery to remove fluid inside and outside his ACL. As a result, he left a few tournaments at the beginning of 2003.

In 2007, Tiger suffered an injury in his ACL and played the entire season with an injury. The following year, Tiger paid the price of not going for surgery as he had to go for arthroscopic knee surgery and results also showed that he had two stress fractures in his left tibia.

Woods has also suffered from back issues over the last decade. Tiger has gone through five back surgeries in his career. Other issues included Achilles tightness and knee pain. The ace golfer remained out of the picture for 15 months in 2015-16 due to back surgery.

On February 23, 2021, Tiger Woods suffered a serious accident that fractured both of his legs and had to go through surgery once again. The incident was almost life-threatening but thankfully the golfer was saved.

However, the 15-time major champion had to pay the price as he has been off the golf course for most of the time since then. He recently stated that he will never make a full comeback to the full schedule again and will mostly play the majors only.

Poll : 0 votes