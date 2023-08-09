"Maybe we can see a different future down the line" - Henrik Stenson hopeful for future involvement in Ryder Cup after Europe captaincy setback 

It has been over a year since Henrik Stenson's captaincy duties for the European Ryder Cup team were terminated. He was removed as the captain when he joined the LIV Golf and resigned from the DP World Tour membership.

NUCLR GOLF shared news of Stenson speaking on the chances of LIV Golfers in the upcoming biennial event. He said,

"I hope. I hope maybe we can see a different future down the line somewhere, whether that involves me or some of the other guys. It's kind of a lot of speculation, and I'll just... I'll just wait and see what happens. If things change in the future, which I hope they will, we'll see if there's a time and a place for some of us to be involved going forward."

The Ryder Cup 2023 will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

"I'm just disappointed" - When Henrik Stenson shared his feelings after being snubbed as the European Ryder Cup Team captain

Back in July 2022, the six-time PGA Tour title winner was released from his captaincy duties for the Rome event. However, later in June 2023, the PGA Tour and the PIF, the financers of LIV Golf, announced a merger, alongside the DP World Tour, which opened certain possibilities for the Breakaway series players to get a shot at the upcoming biennial event.

After the final rounds of play at the Open Championship 2023, Henrik Stenson shared that he was disappointed with everything that happened. While speaking to NY Post, he said:

"I'm just disappointed that with, everything that came out, because there was a big willingness on my part to sit down and talk long before this thing got to where it got to. And, as a consequence, I feel like we ended up in all of this that could have been avoided. But we live and we learn."

Henrik Stenson at the 2018 Ryder Cup (via Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson went on to speak about his previous five participations in the Ryder Cups and the great memories he created while playing in the event. He shared that some of his teammates are still there, while several of them had consequences similar to his.

"I've played in five Ryder Cups and was vice captain in one, and there's always going to be some great memories from the camaraderie, and some of those camaraderies are still there. I'm not alone in this; the guys that I would have had as my vice captains, we kind of all ended up in the same boat," said Stenson.

While concluding, Henrik Stenson emphasized sitting 'tight' as he is not part of many decisions, be it the membership of the DP World Tour and PGA Tour or the selection of the Ryder Cup 2023.

It is pertinent to note that only one LIV Golfer has secured a spot in any of the two Ryder Cup teams for the 2023 edition. It is none other than the PGA Championship 2023 winner Brooks Koepka. Now, the decision for the League's player to be part of the team lies in the hand of the US captain, while, a chance of getting a spot in the European team seems slim.