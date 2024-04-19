“Maybe I should have apples more often" - Nelly Korda runs on a '70 percent battery' boosted by an apple at LPGA's Chevron Championship 

Nelly Korda has been in splendid form this season and the first round at the LPGA's Chevron Championship is a testament. The Chevron Championship is being played at the Club at Carlton Woods in the Woodlands, Texas, from April 18 to April 21, 2024.

At the 2024 Chevron Championship, Korda is chasing history and will be aiming to win her fifth consecutive LPGA Tour event. If she manages to do that, she'll join the likes of Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, who have five consecutive wins on Tour.

In the opening round of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda carded a 68 with 4 under par. However, Korda had a shaky start and bogeyed on her first hole. She said:

"I definitely still feel maybe a little bit of tiredness, so it took me a while to get going. I felt the nerves definitely at the start of the round. Once I made the turn, I was just playing free golf."

The 25-year-old's first birdie came on the par-4 14th hole after she had an apple. Reflecting on her performance, Korda said:

"I actually had an apple on 13, and that gave me actually a nice boost. I felt a lot better after that. Maybe I should have apples more often."

The World No. 1 golfer scored five birdies with four on the last six holes and finished with a 4-under 68. Speaking on her upsurge in performance, Nelly Korda later in the day:

"Two of them were par 5s, so I got to take advantage of that with my length. Hit a really good tee shot, and then I was just on the front of the green on 17, and the other one I was just on the fringe, too. I two-putted pretty much for birdie on those. Then I had wedge shots in on the other two, too. Taking advantage of my length and hitting good tee shots."

It'll be also Nelly Korda's second Major win of her golfing career if she manages to win at the Chevron Championship. In 2021, she won the Women's PGA Championship by 3 strokes over Lizette Salas.

Korda is currently positioned at T2 with Marina Alex and Minami Katsu. Lauren Coughlin is on the top after she finished with a score of 66 with 6 under par.

Nelly Korda's day 2 tee timings at Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda was grouped with defending Champion Lilia Vu and Minjee Lee in the first round of the Chevron Championship. Vu, however, had to bow out of the championship due to a back injury.

Nelly Korda is paired with Jennifer Song and Minjee Lee for the second round and will tee off at 8.10 am CT.

The tee timings for the second round are as follows in CT:

7.15 am: Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Suwannapura, Emily Kristine Pedersen/Sophia Popov, Yu Liu, Linnea Strom

7.26 am: Jiyai Shin, Savannah Grewal, In Gee Chun/Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit, Peiyun Chien

7.37 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ally Ewing, Georgia Hall/Eun-Hee Ji, Lizette Salas, Lucy Li

7.48 am: Stacy Lewis, Chanettee Wannasaen, Amy Yang/Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim, Nasa Hataoka

7.59 am: Yani Tseng, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight/Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin

8.10 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Hye-Jin Choi, Hannah Green/Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Jennifer Song

8.21 am: Hae Ran Ryu, Mone Inami, Albane Valenzuela/Charley Hull, Alison Lee, Angela Stanford

8.32 am: Polly Mack, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Stephanie Kyriacou/Lottie Woad, Madelene Sagstrom, Gabriela Ruffels

8.43 am: Miyu Yamashita, Perrine Delacour, Sarah Kemp/Narin An, Celine Borge, Azahara Munoz

8.54 am: Aditi Ashok, Danielle Kang, Karis Davidson/Trichat Cheenglab, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto

9.05 am: Moriya Jutanugarn, So Mi Lee, Ruixin Liu/Malia Nam, Xiaowen Yin, Ela Anacona

12.15 pm: Isi Gabsa, Stephanie Meadow, Kristen Gillman/Lauren Coughlin, Wei-Ling Hsu, Minami Katsu

12.26 pm: Olivia Cowan, A Lim Kim, Isabella Fierro/Caroline Inglis, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

12.37 pm: Marina Alex, Jenny Shin, Maja Stark/Mao Saigo, Yu Jin Sung, Jeongeun Lee6

12.48 pm: Elizabeth Szokol, Sarah Schmelzel, Alexa Pano/Yuka Saso, Xiyu Lin, Ariya Jutanugarn

12.59 pm: Megan Khang, Angel Yin, Bailey Tardy/Ayaka Furue, Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant

1.10 pm: Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Anna Nordqvist/Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, So Yeon Ryu

1.21 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Atthaya Thitikul/Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko

1.32 pm: Robyn Choi, Hinako Shibuno, Jin Hee Im/Yana Wilson, Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg

1.43 pm: Chun-Wei Wu, Caroline Masson, Lindsey Weaver-Wright/Megan Schofill, Maria Fassi, Hira Naveed

1.54 pm: Matilda Castren, Ryann O'Toole, Gaby Lopez/Akie Iwai, Yan Liu, Hee Young Park

2.05pm: Shinsil Bang, Carlota Ciganda, Gemma Dryburgh/Auston Kim, Jasmine Koo, Bianca Pagdanganan

