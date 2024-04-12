"Maybe I should be more concerned" - Scottie Scheffler ready to leave the Masters 'at a moment's notice' if wife goes into labor

Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler has stated that he won't hesitate to leave the Masters midweek if his wife goes into labor.

Scheffler started the week at Augusta with a solid, bogey-free 6-under 66, aided by six birdies. Although he is in a great position, just one stroke behind the leader Bryson DeChambeau, he expressed that he wouldn't think twice about leaving the tournament if his wife goes into labor this week and needs him.

During the post-round press conference, the World No. 1 golfer mentioned that he and his wife were feeling a little underprepared for the baby's arrival.

"Maybe I should be more concerned," he said ."I don't really know. People have asked us how our preparation is going for the baby. I feel like, well, we are a little underprepared. The nursery is not quite ready and we've had some issues at our house the last few weeks. I think that's the exciting part. I think we are definitely underprepared to be parents.

"As far as her going into labor, I wouldn't say I'm very concerned. We haven't seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. Yeah, open lines of communication and she can get ahold of me if she needs to. Yeah, I'm ready to go at a moment's notice," he added.

Scheffler is the hot favorite to win the Masters for the second time in his career. He is entering the Augusta National with two wins before the runner-up finish in his last three starts.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Masters 2024, Round 2?

Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele for the second round of the Masters 2024. The trio will tee off on Friday, April 12, at 1:36 p.m. ET.

While Scheffler finished solo second after the first day, McIlroy was at T17 after shooting 1-under 71. He started with two bogeys and a birdie in the first four holes before recovering with three birdies. However, he bogeyed the par 4, 17th to finish the day at 1-under. McIlroy is looking to win the green jacket to become only the sixth player in the modern era to complete the grand slam.

Schauffele carded an even-par 72 on Thursday to finish the day at T32. He began with a bogey on the first hole and then another on the fourth. The birdie didn't come until the 13th before he picked another on the sixteenth. He is looking for his first title since late 2022.