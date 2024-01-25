"Maybe a month or so" - Bryson DeChambeau predicts imminent unified golf deal for the good of the game

Bryson DeChambeau has seen the disarray in the sport of golf, but he believes that a resolution is on the way. The merger is coming soon and it could unify the sport once more, at least in practice. The merger was agreed to last summer but still hasn't come to fruition. The powers that be are having a tough time lining everything up and hammering it all down.

Nevertheless, the LIV Golf star believes the end is near. The deal is expected to be agreed sooner than later, and DeChambeau believes it's going to be much sooner.

DeChambeau said via the LIV Golf press conference:

"I think the deal is going to come quicker than you think. It might not be the next couple of weeks. Maybe a month or so. But it’s going to happen. There’s no way around it now. This is about the good of the game for the fans. The health of the game for the fans.”

He also said via Sports Illustrated:

"As time goes on, we’re starting to see these fans are hungry for us all to come back together. I can’t wait for that day to happen."

DeChambeau believes there's no way around the deal now, so things should trend upwards. Jon Rahm's deal with LIV brought everything into focus for a lot of the golfing world, and DeChambeau believes things will finally settle down now.

It's still a little unclear how the sport will look when it's all said and done, especially in terms of how LIV and the PGA Tour will coexist and how the OWGR fits into all of it. Clarity, with the new deal, should be coming sooner rather than later.

Bryson DeChambeau can't wait for Vegas

Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of LIV Golf will be in Las Vegas soon. In two weeks, he and his cohorts, including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Talor Gooch, will play the event there.

Bryson DeChambeau spoke on the Las Vegas trip

One other key thing will be in Las Vegas during that time: the Super Bowl. After this weekend's conference championships, two teams will meet in Las Vegas in two weeks' time to face off. The entire sports world will be watching, and LIV will be in town, too.

DeChambeau isn't worried about that. In fact, he sees it as a positive. He was quoted as saying via Sports Illustrated:

"I think it’s us trying to create a spectacle for the United States to see. I can’t wait to see the response that week from football fans and Las Vegas fans in that environment."

The tournament will likely end well before the Super Bowl begins at around 6:30 EST. That means that sports fans who are waiting for the big game might actually be inclined to tune in to the event beforehand.

Those there will need the time to get into the stadium, but the prior days could be filled with spectators who are already coming to the area.