‘Meh. Last 4 on the list are all playing better than him’: Golf world reacts to Jordan Spieth’s performance analysis for 2025 season

Jordan Spieth’s form in the 2025 season has been under the spotlight as debates continue over his potential inclusion in the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The three-time Major winner has competed in 17 events so far this year but is still chasing his first victory since the 2022 RBC Heritage. Despite no wins, Spieth has posted four top-10s and eight top-25 finishes, missing the cut twice. His latest outing at The Open Championship saw him finish T40 at 2-under.Adding fuel to the discussion, golf analyst Kyle Porter shared a post on X, pointing out that Spieth has been playing better golf over the last six months than all but four Europeans. He shared a graphic showing Spieth ranked ahead of several top Europeans in strokes gained, sparking mixed reactions from fans about his current form and Ryder Cup chances.One fan disagreed with the analysis, saying:The last four players on Porter’s shared list were Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Sam Burns. While none of them have won this season, all sit inside the Top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings, unlike Spieth, who is currently ranked 49th.Another fan questioned Spieth’s standing among his countrymen:&quot;But how many Americans are playing better than him?&quot;Some came out in support of Jordan Spieth, with one writing:&quot;The ultimate case of what matters more; playing good golf or good results?&quot;Another fan defended his experience, saying:Others criticized Jordan Spieth’s current form and ranking, with one saying:&quot;Dude Speith isn't top 25 in the standings he stinks and nobody wants him on the team who has a brain&quot;Though Jordan Spieth is not in his best form, his career record speaks volumes. He has earned 13 PGA Tour wins, 18 runner-up finishes and 11 third-place finishes in 298 starts. The three-time Major champion owns a Masters, a U.S. Open and an Open Championship title, leaving him just one PGA Championship away from a career Grand Slam.How has Jordan Spieth performed statistically so far this season?Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season stats show a solid all-around game, though not at his career-best levels. He ranks 16th in Strokes Gained: Total (0.967) and 17th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (0.866). Off the tee, Spieth averages 305.5 yards in driving distance (61st) and has a longest drive of 404 yards (34th). However, his driving accuracy stands at 58.49%, placing him 102nd on tour.His approach play and short game remain reliable, ranking 45th in Strokes Gained: Approach (0.271) and 20th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.293). Putting has been a weaker area this season, with a Strokes Gained: Putting of 0.101, ranked 77th.On scoring, Jordan Spieth has posted a lowest round of 62 (12th), with 229 total birdies (71st) and nine eagles (20th). His birdie average is 3.82 per round, ranking 76th.