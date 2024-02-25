Mexico Open 2024: Leaderboard, takeaways, and more from Vidanta

The Mexico Open was the first tour event in some time to go off without a hitch. Weather was beautiful, there were no delays, and it was a completely controversy-free weekend. It was also a weekend of terrific golf, with several players putting together a strong showing. Ultimately, only one could prevail, so here's who came out atop the leaderboard and who gave fans a reason to remember this weekend.

Who won the Mexico Open 2024?

Here is the final leaderboard for the Mexico Open in 2024:

1: Jake Knapp, -19

2: Sami Valimaki, -17

T-3: Stephan Jaeger, -14

T-3: C.T. Pan, -14

T-3: Justin Lower, -14

T-6: Patrick Rodgers, -13

T-6: Robert MacIntyre, -13

T-8: Carson Young, -12

T-8: Doug Ghim, -12

T-8: Andrew Novak, -12

T-8: Erik van Rooyen, -12

T-8: Chan Kim, -12

T-13: Maverick McNealy, -11

T-13: Tony Finau, -11

T-13: Alvaro Ortiz, -11

T-13: Brandon Wu, -11

T-13: Ben Silverman, -11

T-13: Henrik Norlander, -11

T-19: Aaron Rai, -10

T-19: Greyson Sigg, -10

T-19: Martin Trainer, -10

T-19: Jorge Campillo, -10

T-19: Keith Mitchell, -10

T-24: Dylan Wu, -9

T-24: Nico Echavarria, -9

T-24: Aaron Baddeley, -9

T-24: Chandler Phillips, -9

T-24: Parker Coody, -9

T-24: Stuart Macdonald, -9

T-24: Chesson Hadley, -9

T-24: Cameron Champ, -9

T-24: Davis Thompson, -9

Despite some initial struggles in the final round, Jake Knapp secured an impressive win by leveraging the strength he demonstrated in the first three rounds. He had enough of a lead that a blip in the first three holes didn't hurt that much. Knapp also managed to fend off Sami Valimaki and Justin Lower, who got pretty close to taking that top spot.

Andrew Novak put together a really strong showing. His final round really came together even if it was not enough to grab the win. He was a solid -7 after round three, but he excelled down the stretch to get himself a nice finish.

Andrew Novak played well at the Mexico Open

Doug Ghim was in the same boat. He was eight under par after round three, and a crisp final round propelled him up the leaderboard for a nicer finish. Carson Young and Maverick McNealy also forced themselves into the conversation late in the weekend.

It was perhaps a bit of a disappointment for Tony Finau. He'd done so well in the last few iterations, including winning over Jon Rahm in 2023. It's hard to consider his finish a bad one, but he was the odds-on favorite and didn't challenge for the win.

Unfortunately, not everyone could even make it to the final round. nate Lashley, Davis Riley, Zecheng Dou, who was replacing Peter Malnati, Chez Reavie, Francesco Molinari, and Justin Suh were among those who missed the cut at the Mexico Open.