Michael Block is heading to Valhalla, gets a CBS special before 2024 PGA Championship

CBS Sports has announced that they will air Michael Block's special on Saturday, May 11, ahead of the PGA Championship 2024, where the golfer will again be in action. The documentary, titled 'One Moment in Time: Michael Block's Miracle in May,' a joint venture of CBS and Paramount+, will be telecast this Saturday at 2 PM ET.

Block, a club pro from California, had a dream run at the PGA Championship 2023, where he finished T15. His week at the Oak Hill Country Club was highlighted with an ace in the final round, where he was paired with Rory McIlroy. This also earned him sponsor invitations to several events last season and an automatic spot at this year's PGA Championship for finishing in the top 15.

On Tuesday, May 7, CBS Sports announced the telecast of Block's documentary on the coming Saturday. The documentary will cover the golfer's underdog story and how he stole the spotlight last year at Oak Hill. CBS will also telecast another special 'PGA Championship Preview' on Sunday, May 12 at 2 PM ET.

Both the specials will also help build hype for this year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, where Block will once again try to repeat last year's performance.

Michael Block to compete at the PGA Championship 2024

Michael Block was last seen competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in February

The 47-year-old golfer will again be seen at the PGA Championship, where he came into the limelight last year and received immense love from fans. The PGA Championship 2024 will take place at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16 to May 19.

The PGA Championship will be Michael Block's third start of the season. He was previously seen competing at the American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open but missed the cut at both events.

Speaking of last season, Block's T15 finish at Oak Hill was the only cut he made on the PGA Tour. However, he made a T27 finish at the ISPS Handa Australian Open last December.

Block has competed in seven major championships but has only made the cut once, which came at the PGA Championship last year. It will be interesting to see if he can change his fortune again at the same event this time.