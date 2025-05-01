Michael Block pays tribute to son’s big sacrifice and support in his PGA Championship 2025 dream

Michael Block has expressed his gratitude towards his son, Ethan, for carrying his bag while "missing league finals" and helping him secure his spot at the upcoming 2025 PGA Championship. He became an internet sensation in 2023 when he competed at the year's second Major and made a hole-in-one.

Block is again gearing up to make his seventh appearance at this year's edition. He finished in solo third place at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, which helped him to seize a spot in the event. Ahead of the upcoming tournament in Quail Hollow, he posted a picture of his son on his Instagram account, thanking him for his support in the caption.

"I can’t thank my son @ethanblock06 enough for missing league finals and the opportunity of playing in the state championship, just to be on my bag this week. We have now qualified for the @pgachampionship. We will see you at @quailhollowcountryclub in a couple of weeks. And yes, Ethan will once again be on the bag!" Michael Block wrote.

Block made his golf Major debut at the US Open in 2007. He then qualified for it in 2018 but missed the cut both times. At the PGA Championship, he debuted in 2018 but missed the cut, and again in 2022. However, in 2023, he was phenomenal with his game and settled T15, but then again missed the cut in 2024.

A look at Michael Block's performance at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship

The 2025 PGA Professional Championship was held over four days at the Port St. Lucie in Florida from April 27 to 30. Michael Block started the campaign on Sunday, April 27, at the PGA Golf Club with a solid round of 64. He made four birdies on the front nine, along with a bogey and four birdies on the back nine for a round of 64.

In the second round, the 48-year-old carded five birdies and four bogeys for a round of 71. However, he had a tough time after the good start. He struggled in the last two rounds, carding 75 in the third with five bogeys and two birdies.

In the finale, Block started on a good note. He made a bogey and two birdies on the front nine and a double bogey on the back nine for a round of 73. He settled in the T3 position in the tournament, while Tyler Collet won.

