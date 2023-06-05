Michael Block and son Dylan seek 2023 US open qualification

Michael Block became one of the protagonists of the 2023 PGA Championship, thanks to his story that nuanced his participation. Block discussed his qualification to the U.S. Open that will be taking place in less than two weeks from June 5. However, what is most remarkable is that he is doing so at the same time as his son Dylan.

Both Michael Block and Dylan Block were scheduled to compete for one of the five spots in the qualifying tournament at Hillcrest Country Club in California.

In the first group was Dylan Block, son of Cinderella story Michael Block. His opening tee shot required a provisional ball, and resulted in an opening bogie.

Today is final US Open qualifying and I'm at the LA sectional (just down the street from the finals).In the first group was Dylan Block, son of Cinderella story Michael Block. His opening tee shot required a provisional ball, and resulted in an opening bogie.

Michael Block finally decided to face the qualifier at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. His decision was influenced by his participation in the Canadian Open, which will be played in the same city separated by only three days.

It should be remembered that he received an exemption from the canadian organizers for the coming weekend. The exemption comes as a result of his performance at the PGA Championship,

If both Blocks qualify, it would be the seventh father-son tandem to compete together in the same edition of the U.S. Open.

They would join Jack Nicklaus and son Gary (1997), Gary Player and son Wayne (1982), Jay Haas and son Bill (2003-04), and Willie Hunter and son Mac (1947).

An interesting case is that of the Kirkwoods (Joe Sr. and Jr.) who not only participated together in the 1948 edition, but both made the cut. They are the only father and son to accomplish this feat so far.

Finally, there is the case of Tom Anderson Sr. In 1903, he qualified for the U.S. Open with not one, but two of his sons: Tom Jr. and Willie.

Michael Block and Dylan Block on their way to the U.S. Open

For the moment, things are not going according to expectations for an eventual presence of Michael Block and his son in the same edition of the U.S. Open.

Michael Block at the 2007 U.S. Open Championship (Image via Getty).

At the close of the first round, Dylan Block carded a poor 10-over 81. Barring a miracle, it leaves him out of the five-place playoff at California's Hillcrest Country Club. The second round began at 12:30 PM Western U.S. time, with Dylan teeing off in the first group.

For Block (the father), things are going a little better, but still not smoothly. At the 7th hole of the first round, he is T9 with a score of -2. At the moment, he is two strokes behind the five golfers in the first three positions, who will eventually define the three qualifiers.

Therefore, Michael Block keeps his chances of being able to advance to his third participation in the U.S. Open. He had previously been in 2007 and 2018. Dylan Block (18, recent high school graduate), presumably, will have to wait for another opportunity.

