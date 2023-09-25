Michael Block delivered an exceptional performance during the 2023 PGA Championship and stood his ground against many competitive golfers. The American golfer gained huge acclaim for his performance. He later ended the championship with a T15 position and took home the prize money valued at $288,000.

Although he didn't get the top finish, Block received applause for his effort when he made the 151-yard par-3 15th hole during the PGA Championship. Michael Block will be back in PGA Tour action again as he has booked his spot in the upcoming American Express Championship in Southern California in January 2024.

The previous installment was won by Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and it will be interesting to see an underdog like Block perform on the big stage. The 47-year-old was able to book his spot for the PGA Tour by winning the PGA of Southern California's section championship last week.

Block is turning out to be a regular at big tournaments and has made an appearance in two US Opens and five PGA Championships. He will have another chance next year to deliver results at the top level and become a regular on the famed PGA Tour.

Michael Block has displayed mixed performances following his triumphant showing at the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship was the highlight of the season for Michael Block who impressed the spectators with his amazing swings. However, his form faltered in the subsequent championships and the 47-year-old missed the cut in both the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Canadian Open.

Block's performance last week at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks was exemplary and earned him a spot for the PGA Tour event. He was four shots clear of the runner-up and looked extremely confident during the final round.

Block will have to maintain his eceptional form to suceed at the top level. With multiple appearances, the 47-year-old has several top 10 finishes under his belt but has not won a single PGA Tour event. He currently ranks 627th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has won a total of $326,371 in prize money.