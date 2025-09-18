Michael Block wins SCPGA Section Championship, qualifies for 2026 PGA Tour event

Michael Block has grabbed the Southern California PGA Section Championship in Palm Desert, finishing 16-under-par, four strokes ahead of the field. The win gave him his fifth section title, tying the record held by Olin Dutra.

Soon after his win, NUCLR GOLF shared an X post on September 18, highlighting Block's victory with a caption:

🚨🏆 #THE BLOCK PARTY CONTINUES — Michael Block has won the @scpga Section Championship by 4 strokes, 16-under-par (63, 66, 71) over three rounds. With this win, Block earns $15,000, a spot in the 2026 American Express at PGA West, and a spot in the Monday qualifier for the 2025 PGA Tour worldwide technology championship.

Block opened with a 9-under 63 at the Arnold Palmer Course at Mission Hills Country Club. He followed with a 66 and then a 71 on the South Course at Ironwood Country Club. His final round included three birdies and two bogeys, resulting in a 200 total.

The victory secured him a prize money of $15,000, a place in the 2026 American Express in La Quinta, and entry into the 2025 PGA Tour worldwide technology championship Monday qualifier. By earning Section Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive year, Block also qualified for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Block’s previous SCPGA Section Championship wins came in 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023. Dutra, who won four times in the 1930s and once in 1940, had been the only player to claim five titles before Block matched the record.

Since Michael Block already holds a spot in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes, the next 13 finishers from the section event advanced. That group includes Nate Williams, who becomes director of golf at The Plantation Club in Indio next month, and Blake Schmitt, head professional at Ironwood Country Club.

Michael Block credits strong competition after SCPGA Section Championship victory

After securing his fifth Southern California PGA Section Championship title, Michael Block reflected on the strength of the field and the challenge he faced in holding off his competitors. In the post-round press, on Wednesday, after a four-shot victory over Mark Geddes of Coronado Golf Course, Block said, via Golfweek:

“I think there were 186 players or some insane amount of PGA professionals who came out and played. There has been a huge insurgence of really good players into the section who can really compete on the PGA Tour level.

"They have been pushing me hard. Like I said, the last two years I haven’t won the player of the year. Mark Geddes has.”

Michael Block started strong with a bogey-free first round. He carded nine birdies to post a 63 in the opening round. He kept the momentum alive by scoring seven birdies in the second round.

Although he hit one bogey on the first hole, Block managed to post a 66. He posted a third-round 71 to seal the deal. His final round includes three birdies and 2 bogeys.

