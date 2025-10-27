Michael Brennan qualifies for major after Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Full 2026 qualifiers explored

Michael Brennan had secured his spot at the PGA Championship 2026 after winning the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship. The American golfer registered a four-stroke win at the recently concluded fall season PGA Tour event. It was his maiden win on the circuit.

Ad

He played the event on a sponsor exemption and, with the win, has secured a PGA Tour card through the 2027 season. Moreover, he earned $1.08 million in prize money for his victory and qualified for The Players Championship for the next year.

Michael Brennan has only played in a major once in his career so far. He competed at the US Open in 2023 and played two rounds of 74 and 75, struggling to make the cut. Next year, he would be looking forward to making his debut at the PGA Championship.

Ad

Trending

Brennan started his campaign at the 2025 Bank of Utah event with an opening round of 67 before he carded 65 in the next round. He played the final two rounds of 64 and 66 to register a four-stroke win in the game.

Aside from Michael Brennan, Fifa Laopakdee has earned his spot in the majors after he won the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday. He secured his spot for the Masters and the Open Championship.

Ad

A look into the 2026 major qualifiers ft. Michael Brennan

Michael Brennan (Image Source: Imagn)

Below is the list of players who have secured their spots in the Signature PGA Tour events (SE), The Players Championship (TPC), and the four majors, including the Masters (MAS), US Open (US), The Open Championship (OPEN), and the PGA Championship (PGA):

Ludvig Åberg – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Rich Beem – PGA

Daniel Berger – SE, TPC

Akshay Bhatia – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Keegan Bradley – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Michael Brennan – TPC, PGA

Jacob Bridgeman – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Sam Burns – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Ángel Cabrera – MAS, PGA

Brian Campbell – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA

Patrick Cantlay – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Bud Cauley – SE, TPC

Stewart Cink – OPEN

Wyndham Clark – TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Darren Clarke – OPEN

Hamilton Coleman – US (must remain an amateur to compete)

Corey Conners – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Fred Couples – MAS

John Daly – PGA, OPEN

Cam Davis – TPC

Jason Day – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA

Bryson DeChambeau – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Thomas Detry – SE, TPC

Jason Dufner – PGA

Nico Echavarria – TPC

Ernie Els – OPEN

Harris English – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Ethan Fang – MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)

Tony Finau – TPC

Steven Fisk – TPC, PGA

Matt Fitzpatrick – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Tommy Fleetwood – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Rickie Fowler – SE, TPC

Ryan Fox – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, OPEN

Sergio Garcia – MAS

Ryan Gerard – SE, TPC, PGA

Lucas Glover – SE, TPC

Chris Gotterup – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Max Greyserman – TPC

Ben Griffin – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Emiliano Grillo – TPC

Harry Hall – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Brian Harman – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Padraig Harrington – PGA, US, OPEN

Tyrrell Hatton – MAS, *PGA, US

Russell Henley – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Jackson Herrington – MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)

Garrick Higgo – TPC

Joe Highsmith – TPC, PGA

Tom Hoge – SE, TPC

Rasmus Højgaard – *PGA

Brandon Holtz – MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)

Max Homa – MAS

Billy Horschel – OPEN

Viktor Hovland – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Mason Howell – MAS, US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in the Masters and The Open Championship)

Mackenzie Hughes – TPC

Sungjae Im – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Stephan Jaeger – TPC

Miguel Angel Jiménez – TPC

Dustin Johnson – MAS, US

Zach Johnson – MAS, OPEN

Naoyuki Kataoka – MAS, OPEN

Martin Kaymer – PGA

Johnny Keefer – TPC, US

Michael Kim – SE, TPC

Si Woo Kim – SE, TPC, PGA

Chris Kirk – TPC

Kurt Kitayama – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA

Jake Knapp – TPC

Brooks Koepka – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Jackson Koivun – US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in both)

Michael La Sasso – MAS (must remain an amateur to compete)

Fifa Laopakdee – MAS, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in both)

Min Woo Lee – TPC

Justin Leonard – OPEN

Haotong Li – MAS, OPEN

Shane Lowry – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Robert MacIntyre – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Hideki Matsuyama – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Denny McCarthy – SE, TPC, PGA

Rory McIlroy – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Maverick McNealy – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Shaun Micheel – PGA

Phil Mickelson – MAS, PGA, OPEN

Francesco Molinari – OPEN

Collin Morikawa – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

William Mouw – TPC, PGA

Joaquin Niemann – PGA

Alex Noren – US, OPEN

Andrew Novak – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

José Maria Olazábal – MAS

Louis Oosthuizen – OPEN

Carlos Ortiz – MAS, US

Taylor Pendrith – SE, TPC, PGA

Marco Penge – MAS, OPEN

J.T. Poston – SE, TPC, PGA

Aldrich Potgieter – TPC, MAS, PGA

Jon Rahm – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Aaron Rai – TPC

Patrick Reed – MAS

Davis Riley – TPC, MAS, PGA

Patrick Rodgers – TPC

Justin Rose – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Xander Schauffele – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Scottie Scheffler – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Matti Schmid – TPC

Charl Schwartzel – MAS

Adam Scott – MAS

Vijay Singh – MAS

Cameron Smith – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

J.J. Spaun – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Jordan Spieth – TPC, MAS, OPEN

Henrik Stenson – OPEN

Sam Stevens – SE, TPC

Sepp Straka – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN

Nick Taylor – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN

Justin Thomas – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Erik van Rooyen – TPC

Jhonattan Vegas – SE, TPC, PGA

Jimmy Walker – PGA

Bubba Watson – MAS

Mike Weir – MAS

Danny Willett – MAS

Gary Woodland – US

Tiger Woods – MAS, PGA, OPEN

Y.E. Yang – PGA

Cameron Young – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN

Kevin Yu – TPC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More