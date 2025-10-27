Michael Brennan qualifies for major after Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Full 2026 qualifiers explored

Michael Brennan had secured his spot at the PGA Championship 2026 after winning the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship. The American golfer registered a four-stroke win at the recently concluded fall season PGA Tour event. It was his maiden win on the circuit.
He played the event on a sponsor exemption and, with the win, has secured a PGA Tour card through the 2027 season. Moreover, he earned $1.08 million in prize money for his victory and qualified for The Players Championship for the next year.
Michael Brennan has only played in a major once in his career so far. He competed at the US Open in 2023 and played two rounds of 74 and 75, struggling to make the cut. Next year, he would be looking forward to making his debut at the PGA Championship.
Brennan started his campaign at the 2025 Bank of Utah event with an opening round of 67 before he carded 65 in the next round. He played the final two rounds of 64 and 66 to register a four-stroke win in the game.
Aside from Michael Brennan, Fifa Laopakdee has earned his spot in the majors after he won the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday. He secured his spot for the Masters and the Open Championship.
A look into the 2026 major qualifiers ft. Michael Brennan
Below is the list of players who have secured their spots in the Signature PGA Tour events (SE), The Players Championship (TPC), and the four majors, including the Masters (MAS), US Open (US), The Open Championship (OPEN), and the PGA Championship (PGA):
- Ludvig Åberg – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Rich Beem – PGA
- Daniel Berger – SE, TPC
- Akshay Bhatia – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Keegan Bradley – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Michael Brennan – TPC, PGA
- Jacob Bridgeman – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Sam Burns – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Ángel Cabrera – MAS, PGA
- Brian Campbell – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA
- Patrick Cantlay – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Bud Cauley – SE, TPC
- Stewart Cink – OPEN
- Wyndham Clark – TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Darren Clarke – OPEN
- Hamilton Coleman – US (must remain an amateur to compete)
- Corey Conners – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Fred Couples – MAS
- John Daly – PGA, OPEN
- Cam Davis – TPC
- Jason Day – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA
- Bryson DeChambeau – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Thomas Detry – SE, TPC
- Jason Dufner – PGA
- Nico Echavarria – TPC
- Ernie Els – OPEN
- Harris English – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Ethan Fang – MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
- Tony Finau – TPC
- Steven Fisk – TPC, PGA
- Matt Fitzpatrick – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Tommy Fleetwood – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Rickie Fowler – SE, TPC
- Ryan Fox – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, OPEN
- Sergio Garcia – MAS
- Ryan Gerard – SE, TPC, PGA
- Lucas Glover – SE, TPC
- Chris Gotterup – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Max Greyserman – TPC
- Ben Griffin – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Emiliano Grillo – TPC
- Harry Hall – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Brian Harman – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Padraig Harrington – PGA, US, OPEN
- Tyrrell Hatton – MAS, *PGA, US
- Russell Henley – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Jackson Herrington – MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
- Garrick Higgo – TPC
- Joe Highsmith – TPC, PGA
- Tom Hoge – SE, TPC
- Rasmus Højgaard – *PGA
- Brandon Holtz – MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
- Max Homa – MAS
- Billy Horschel – OPEN
- Viktor Hovland – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Mason Howell – MAS, US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in the Masters and The Open Championship)
- Mackenzie Hughes – TPC
- Sungjae Im – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Stephan Jaeger – TPC
- Miguel Angel Jiménez – TPC
- Dustin Johnson – MAS, US
- Zach Johnson – MAS, OPEN
- Naoyuki Kataoka – MAS, OPEN
- Martin Kaymer – PGA
- Johnny Keefer – TPC, US
- Michael Kim – SE, TPC
- Si Woo Kim – SE, TPC, PGA
- Chris Kirk – TPC
- Kurt Kitayama – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA
- Jake Knapp – TPC
- Brooks Koepka – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Jackson Koivun – US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
- Michael La Sasso – MAS (must remain an amateur to compete)
- Fifa Laopakdee – MAS, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
- Min Woo Lee – TPC
- Justin Leonard – OPEN
- Haotong Li – MAS, OPEN
- Shane Lowry – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Robert MacIntyre – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Hideki Matsuyama – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Denny McCarthy – SE, TPC, PGA
- Rory McIlroy – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Maverick McNealy – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Shaun Micheel – PGA
- Phil Mickelson – MAS, PGA, OPEN
- Francesco Molinari – OPEN
- Collin Morikawa – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- William Mouw – TPC, PGA
- Joaquin Niemann – PGA
- Alex Noren – US, OPEN
- Andrew Novak – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- José Maria Olazábal – MAS
- Louis Oosthuizen – OPEN
- Carlos Ortiz – MAS, US
- Taylor Pendrith – SE, TPC, PGA
- Marco Penge – MAS, OPEN
- J.T. Poston – SE, TPC, PGA
- Aldrich Potgieter – TPC, MAS, PGA
- Jon Rahm – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Aaron Rai – TPC
- Patrick Reed – MAS
- Davis Riley – TPC, MAS, PGA
- Patrick Rodgers – TPC
- Justin Rose – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Xander Schauffele – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Scottie Scheffler – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Matti Schmid – TPC
- Charl Schwartzel – MAS
- Adam Scott – MAS
- Vijay Singh – MAS
- Cameron Smith – MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- J.J. Spaun – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Jordan Spieth – TPC, MAS, OPEN
- Henrik Stenson – OPEN
- Sam Stevens – SE, TPC
- Sepp Straka – SE, TPC, MAS, *PGA, US, OPEN
- Nick Taylor – SE, TPC, MAS, US, OPEN
- Justin Thomas – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Erik van Rooyen – TPC
- Jhonattan Vegas – SE, TPC, PGA
- Jimmy Walker – PGA
- Bubba Watson – MAS
- Mike Weir – MAS
- Danny Willett – MAS
- Gary Woodland – US
- Tiger Woods – MAS, PGA, OPEN
- Y.E. Yang – PGA
- Cameron Young – SE, TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN
- Kevin Yu – TPC