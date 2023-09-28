“Michael was an important voice through golf’s growth”- Jack Nicklaus shares fond memories of friendship with Sir Michael Bonallack

One of the greatest amateur players of all time, Sir Michael Bonallack, passed away on September 26. His impact on the sport was so profound that his passing has distressed everyone in the golf world, Including his friend of more than 60 years, Jack Nicklaus.

The Golden Bear published an article in Golf Digest commemorating the life of Sir Michael Bonallack on the occasion of his death. In his piece, Nicklaus highlighted Sir Michael's enormous importance to the game of golf on a global scale. "Michael was an important voice in the growth of the game," he wrote.

According to Nicklaus, he and Sir Michael Bonallack met while playing in the 1959 Walker Cup. Since then, they had enjoyed a more than 65-year friendship that, according to the Golden Bear, "has continued to grow with each passing decade.

This is part of what Jack Nicklaus wrote about Sir Michael Bonallack:

"He was a gifted golfer, but an even more gifted individual and gentleman. My respect and admiration for Michael continued to grow with each decade of our friendship—one that my wife Barbara and I shared with both Michael and his wife of 64 years, Angela, who we lost in July 2022."

He continued:

"A kinship was at the foundation of our friendship—a shared respect and love for the game of golf. Michael’s passion for the game, along with tremendous leadership skills, was always an ever-present asset in his work with The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, and even his role as a member of the Memorial Tournament’s Captains Club."

He added:

"While he always embraced our game’s traditions, Michael was an important voice through golf’s growth, evolution and global expansion. He was an influential ambassador and someone always dedicated to properly shaping the future of the next generations of golfers."

Sir Michael Bonallack passed away on September 26 at the age of 88. Numerous personalities and institutions in the world of golf have joined in expressing their sorrow at this loss.

Who was Sir Michael Bonallack?

Most experts, media and fans recognize Sir Michael Bonallack as the greatest British amateur golfer of all time. It is a reputation earned through his attitude and results, both in the sporting arena and through his efforts to promote and develop the sport.

In the competitive arena, Sir Michael won 30 amateur tournaments, including five editions of The Amateur Championship and five of The English Amateur. He represented Great Britain on numerous occasions, including seven editions of the Eisenhower Trophy (one win) and ten editions (nine as a player and one as captain) of the Walker Cup.

He played in 15 editions of Major championships. His best result was T21 at The Open Championship in 1968 (where he received the lowest amateur trophy). He was also the top amateur at The Open in 1971 (T22).

Outside the courses, Sir Michael had an active career in the development and promotion of golf. Among many other roles, he was Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (1983-1999), Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (1999-2000) and Chairman of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (1976-1981).

He received numerous honours for his services to golf. He was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1971 and was knighted in 1998. He also received the Bob Jones Award from the United States Golf Association in 1972.