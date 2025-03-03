Michael Kim backs two big names to represent Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup

With the 2025 Ryder Cup coming up at the end of the current PGA Tour season, Michael Kim has two names in mind for the team. After the Cognizant Classic, where Kim finished tied for sixth, there are two big names whose performances cemented themselves as American stars in Kim's eyes.

Ad

He named Daniel Berger, who finished tied for 25th at 11 under, and Jordan Spieth, who was T9 at -14, as players who "will be on the Ryder Cup team" in September. He added a lock emoji to showcase how confident he is.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Spieth has been a member of the team before. However, with players like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, and Collin Morikawa all figuring to be among the USA's top players, Spieth gets lost.

He's currently not in the top 25 of the Ryder Cup points list, so it could be a bit of a bold prediction on Kim's part. Additionally, Berger is 19th, which puts him well outside the range of six qualifiers and makes him a current longshot to be selected by a captain, so he is also a bold prediction for Kim.

Ad

Nevertheless, Kim, who is also American and could theoretically be a Ryder Cup member someday, is supremely confident after getting a closer look at their games this weekend that they're destined for Bethpage Black to try and dethrone the Europeans.

Michael Kim discusses overseed controversy at PGA National

Jake Knapp shot a historic 59 at PGA National on Thursday, coming within a few inches of an eagle putt on the 18th hole that would've given him the all-time scoring record of 58, tied with Jim Furyk.

Ad

Michael Kim joined the controversy (Image via Imagn)

That prompted a lot of discussion over whether or not the course, which was overseeded with ryegrass and was a little less problematic than some other golf courses, played a role in the overall success.

Ad

Billy Horschel lamented the fact that it was playing so easily, and Jordan Spieth even commented on it. Now, Michael Kim has waded into the debate. He said on X:

"The rye grass overseed obviously made the chipping easier. You can play higher softer shots with way less trepidation. In years past, even the fairways were half sand half Bermuda. The runoffs near the green were much easier to chip from. They also don’t run as far away from the hole. I’m going to guess it’s not going to be like this next year but who knows?"

Michael Kim also added that PGA National isn't one of his favorite courses but that it played easy enough that he had a good performance. He's not sure it will be like this again when the PGA Tour returns to the Cognizant Classic in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback