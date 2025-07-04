Michael Kim calls out R&A over Open Championship 2025 qualification uncertainty: "All I’ve gotten is 'you have a slight chance'"

Michael Kim recently slammed the R&A for the uncertainty over his qualification for the Open Championship 2025. In his latest tweet, he joked that his friend had told him more about his chances than the official organization.

Kim is in Silvis, Illinois, this week for the John Deere Classic 2025, which began on Thursday, July 3. He fired a low 7-under 64 in the first round and was just two shots off the lead.

Following the first round at TPC Deere Run, Michael Kim expressed his feelings over the Open Championship uncertainty.

"You’d think with less than two weeks before the Open Champ starts," he said. "The R&A could give me a decent idea of whether I’m playing it or not… but nope. All I’ve gotten is “you have a slight chance” 🙄

My friend who looked at all the qualifications has given me more info than the R&A has. There’s still 6 spots left and if they fill it with OWGR, then I’m most likely in but even that they won’t say anything about."

Currently, Michael Kim is ranked 55th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has played all three majors so far this season.

Kim has played only twice at the Open Championship, with his last appearance coming in 2023, where he made his only cut.

When will Michael Kim tee off at the John Deere Classic 2025, Round 2?

Michael Kim is paired alongside J.T. Poston and Chris Kirk for the second round of the John Deere Classic. The trio will tee off on Friday, July 4, at 1:49 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Following the first-round action, Doug Ghim has taken the early lead after firing a low 9-under 62. He has a one-stroke advantage over Austin Eckroat and Max Homa.

Here's the leaderboard for the John Deere Classic 2025 after Round 1:

1: Doug Ghim (-9)

T2: Austin Eckroat (-8)

T2: Max Homa (-8)

T4: David Lipsky (-7)

T4: Sam Stevens (-7)

T4: Justin Lower (-7)

T4: Michael Kim (-7)

T8: Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T8: Si Woo Kim (-6)

T8: Matt Kuchar (-6)

T8: Rickie Fowler (-6)

T8: Kevin Yu (-6)

T8: Cameron Champ (-6)

T8: Riyuka Hoshino (-6)

T8: Brian Campbell (-6)

T8: Kris Ventura (-6)

