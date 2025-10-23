Michael Kim defends The Sentry as PGA Tour drops Hawaii stop from 2026 schedule

Michael Kim defended The Sentry after the PGA Tour dropped the Hawaii stop from its 2026 schedule. Earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced that The Sentry tournament wouldn't be held at the Kapalua Plantation Course due to water conservation issues on the island of Maui.

The men's circuit was on the lookout for an alternative venue for the season opener tournament, but couldn't decide on one. As a result, the PGA Tour recently declared that the tournament would be cancelled. As the decision was announced, Kim shared his opinion on X, writing:

“Love Sentry, love Sony. Hope to play them for a really long time.”

Earlier, Kim had taken to his X handle to express his disappointment at not getting to play at The Sentry this year. His words were:

“Was really looking forward to going back next yr. Hopefully the tour can find somewhere soon and on the west coast so I can also play Sony.”

Michael Kim’s last PGA Tour event was the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at T56 after scoring 1 over in total.

Where did Michael Kim last play in the 2025 season?

Michael Kim last played at the 2025 DP World India Championship, which took place at the Delhi Golf Club. He finished T9 on the tournament leaderboard after scoring 16 under in total on Sunday, October 19. Kim shot 68 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He followed it up with a score of 68 in the second round, with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

The third round saw him score 69 with two birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. The fourth round saw him get to a score of 67 with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. After the tournament, Kim shared his experience of visiting India on his X handle. He wrote:

“Thoughts from DP World India:-I had a little trepidation before coming to India but I honestly had a great time this week. The golf course was super unique, but played into my strengths and everyone treated us great. I can’t thank DP World enough for inviting me and hosting an awesome tournament. -Special shoutout to the Oberoi hotel. Easily top 5 hotels I’ve ever stayed, mainly because of the staff. There’s a higher staff to guest ratio than anywhere I’ve been and every one of them treats you like a king. -Food was great. I never had the Delhi belly and there was lots of spice in the food which I loved.”

Michael Kim’s two more DP World Tour appearances were the Spanish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, where the golfer missed the cut.

