Michael Kim drops 3-word reaction to Good Good Golf becoming title sponsor of PGA Tour event

Michael Kim has dropped a 3-word reaction to Good Good Golf becoming the title sponsor of a PGA Tour event next year. The golf apparel brand would sponsor next fall’s Good Good Championship, which would take place at the Omni Barton Creek Resort &amp; Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course, Austin, Texas. The tournament would have a 120-man field, scheduled from November 12 to 15, 2026.The X handle of Josh Carpenter shared a post updating netizens about the upcoming event. Kim reshared the same post, writing:“What a world”Michael Kim had four top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. His top 10 finishes came at the WM Phoenix Open with a T2, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with a T6, the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T4, and the BMW Championship with a T10, after securing 17-under, 15-under, 8-under, and 6-under, respectively.Kim’s last appearance was at the 2025 DP World India Championship, which finished last week with Tommy Fleetwood lifting the event cup and the title.Michael Kim shares his playing experience at the DP World India Championship in a social media post Michael Kim shared his playing experience at the DP World India Championship, which took place at the Delhi Golf Club. He uploaded a post on social media after the tournament concluded to give an overview of his trip to India.In his Instagram post, Kim mentioned that he had a good time at the tournament and enjoyed his stay at the Oberoi Hotel. He also stated how he enjoyed the food in India. He said:“Thoughts from DP World India:-I had a little trepidation before coming to India but I honestly had a great time this week. The golf course was super unique, but played into my strengths and everyone treated us great. I can’t thank DP World enough for inviting me and hosting an awesome tournament. -Special shoutout to the Oberoi hotel.&quot;Easily top 5 hotels I’ve ever stayed, mainly because of the staff. There’s a higher staff to guest ratio than anywhere I’ve been and every one of them treats you like a king. -Food was great. I never had the Delhi belly and there was lots of spice in the food which I loved.”Michael S. Kim @Mike_kim714LINKThoughts from DP World India: -I had a little trepidation before coming to India but I honestly had a great time this week. The golf course was super unique, but played into my strengths and everyone treated us great. I can’t thank DP World enough for inviting me and hosting anAt the 2025 DP World India Championship, Michael Kim finished in T9 after scoring 16-under in total. The golfer fired 68 in the opening round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. He shot 68 with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 69 and 67 with four and seven birdies, respectively.