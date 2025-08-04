Michael Kim dubs ‘first few days’ at the Wyndham Championship as ‘the hottest days of the year’

Michael Kim recently finished T62 at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. After returning from this event, Kim recently shared his overall experience playing at this event in an X post he posted on August 4. He described the weather there as the hottest days of the year.Kim followed up by talking about his game as well. The very first point of his X post reads:&quot;Thoughts from Wyndham:-The first few days at Wyndham were easily the hottest days of the year. I think the last time I felt this humidity… was last yr at Wyndham and Malaysia haha. It was great to see temperatures hit the 70s but man was it ridiculous early in the week.&quot;Michael Kim further explained that he hit the ball well, but nothing seemed to work in the final round. Still, he’s not worried and feels confident about his game heading into the next few weeks.He pointed out that his short game has been strong this year, especially from the fairway and rye rough. While he managed Bermuda fairways well, the Bermuda rough gave him trouble. Since he didn’t grow up playing on Bermuda grass, reading lies in that type of rough has been tricky. This week, he plans to test out different techniques to find what works best.Talking about the Wyndham greens, Kim said the down grain putts were unbelievably fast. Even though they were set at 13.5 on the stimpmeter, the downhill putts felt more like 16. On short putts going downhill, players had to choose between hitting it firm at the edge or giving it a lot more break. He remembered driving into Greensboro, unsure if he’d ever get his game back. With that, let's look at Michael Kim's final round at the Wyndham Championship in detail.Michael Kim's final round at the Wyndham ChampionshipMichael Kim began this event with a promising start. He carded a 66 in the first round, followed by a second-round 68. He kept the momentum with a third round 69, but things went south when he shot 76 in the final round.Here's a hole-by-hole look at Michael Kim's final round:Front Nine:• Hole 1 (par 4): 4• Hole 2 (par 4): 5• Hole 3 (par 3): 3• Hole 4 (par 4): 4• Hole 5 (par 5): 5• Hole 6 (par 4): 5• Hole 7 (par 3): 4• Hole 8 (par 4): 4• Hole 9 (par 4): 4Total: 38Back Nine:• Hole 10 (par 4): 4• Hole 11 (par 4): 4• Hole 12 (par 3): 4• Hole 13 (par 4): 4• Hole 14 (par 4): 4• Hole 15 (par 5): 5• Hole 16 (par 3): 3• Hole 17 (par 4): 6• Hole 18 (par 4): 4Total: 38Round Total: 76