Michael Kim gets brutally honest about his performance after John Deere Classic exit

Michael Kim had a disappointing turnaround at the John Deere Classic 2025 in the second round. He shot a 4-over 75 on Day 2 at TPC Deere Run to miss the cut by one stroke. Following his forgettable performance, he didn't shy away from self-criticism.
On Friday, July 4, Kim entered TPC Deere Run at 7-under and was just two strokes off the lead. He started steadily with six pars and finished even par on the front nine. However, things went south from there as he made three bogeys and one double bogey on the back nine, slipping to 3-under and missing the cut.
After fourteen holes, Kim was at even par, but errors on the last four holes cost him a weekend spot. Following his disappointing day, he expressed his thoughts on social media.
"Wow… that was awful," he wrote on X.
"Couldn’t stop missing it left… found every bunker possible. Will work on it for Scottish," he continued.
He also joked about not fighting for the cut this time, unlike last week, when his one shot actually moved the cutline.
"Well… at least I’m not sweating the cut this week 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️," he added.
This was Michael Kim's fourth missed cut in 21 starts on the PGA Tour. He has had a decent season so far and has registered six top 25s.
Kim will next compete at the Genesis Scottish Open, which will tee off on July 10 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Michael Kim's hole-by-hole performance at the John Deere Classic 2025, Day 2, explored
Here's a look at Michael Kim's hole-by-hole performance at the John Deere Classic 2025, Round 2:
Front Nine (OUT):
- Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Even)
- Hole 2 (Par 5): 5 (Even)
- Hole 3 (Par 3): 3 (Even)
- Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (Even)
- Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (Even)
- Hole 6 (Par 4): 4 (Even)
- Hole 7 (Par 3): 4 (+1)
- Hole 8 (Par 4): 3 (Even)
- Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (Even)
- Front Nine Total: 35 (Even)
Back Nine (IN):
- Hole 10 (Par 5): 5 (+1)
- Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 (+1)
- Hole 12 (Par 3): 3 (+1)
- Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (Even)
- Hole 14 (Par 4): 3 (+2)
- Hole 15 (Par 4): 6 (+2)
- Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 (+3)
- Hole 17 (Par 5): 6 (+4)
- Hole 18 (Par 4): 5 (+4)
- Back Nine Total: 40 (+4)
Total Score: 75 (+4)