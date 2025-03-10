Michael Kim gives an honest assessment of his performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a top-5 finish

Michael Kim put in a terrific outing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the weekend. Kim suffered through some difficult conditions and a challenging course to open the weekend to finish in the top five.

Kim also shot three under par in the final round to charge into fourth place and shot -8 overall. He was three shots shy of a stunning upset victory, but it was still an encouraging outing nonetheless.

The golfer reflected on his outing, saying on X:

"Had another very nice week with a 4th place finish. Super proud of how I've been able to keep the good play going. Wish I could have made a couple more putts to give myself a real chance but nonetheless I'm playing some top-level golf."

The golfer lamented a few missed shots that could've made a big difference in the ultimate outcome, but that's usually true of every golfer every week. There are always shots left on the board, and when they don't win, those loom a little larger.

He also acknowledged that it feels "really good" to be on such a hot streak that doesn't feel unsustainable and out of the ordinary for him despite it carrying more success than usual.

Kim has been in good form this season. Last week, he tied for sixth at the Cognizant Classic. He was also tied for 13th at the Mexico Open, tied for 13th at the Genesis Invitational and tied for second at the WM Phoenix Open.

Two of the events are Signature Events (Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational) which feature elevated fields, so Kim is holding his own against some of the best golfers in the world.

Michael Kim addresses high finish at top event

The Arnold Palmer Invitational included some of the best golfers in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas. Michael Kim outperformed them all.

Michael Kim has played well of late in Signature Events (Image via Imagn)

He said on X that he definitely feels different having done so well at this level of event which he hasn't experienced much yet:

"To have a high finish at a Signature Event definitely feels different. It's the best field in golf, at a tough venue knowing my game is good enough to compete is a real confidence booster."

Michael Kim did admit that he didn't feel a wave of confidence from his outing, but that it's probably a good thing. As long as he doesn't get overconfident and gains an outsized expectation for himself, he believes he can keep playing well and continue marching into bigger events and record better finishes overall.

