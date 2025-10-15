Michael Kim has to 'go in blind' at DP World India Championship after last-minute visa issues

Michael Kim was supposed to land in India early for the DP World India Championship, but his arrival was delayed due to visa issues. The star golfer revealed that he would be making a delayed entry into the country and heading to the event with no practice.
Kim is the World No. 40 golfer in the OWGR and has won on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Besides, he is one of the most popular golfers on X and is known for his fun posts.
On Tuesday, October 14, Michael Kim shared what happened to him before arriving in India.
"I committed to play the DP World India champ but I’ve had some visa issues and still in Japan," he wrote. "Luckily I think it’s going to work out and headed to India now. No practice at all, have to go in blind. Let’s see how it turns out haha. Will keep updating."
When will Michael Kim tee off at the DP World India Championship?
Michael Kim is paired alongside Dylan Naidoo and Manu Gandas for the first two rounds of the DP World India Championship. The trio will begin on Thursday, October 16, at 7:45 am local time (10:15 pm ET) from the tenth hole.
As per odds, Kim is among the top favorites to win the DP World India Championship. He is +2800 to lift the second title of the season. The star golfer has been in good form of late and claimed the FedEx Open de France a couple of months ago. Besides being his maiden win on the European Tour, this was also his first win in seven years.
Michael Kim has had a resurgence this season, where he recorded some impressive finishes on the PGA Tour that helped him get back inside the top 50. He also qualified for the playoffs and finished tenth at the BMW Championship. He narrowly missed the Tour Championship spot after finishing 31st in the FedEx Cup standings.
Here's a look at Kim's performance this season:
PGA Tour
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed Cut
- The American Express: T43
- Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut
- WM Phoenix Open: T2
- The Genesis Invitational: T13
- Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T13
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T6
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: 4
- THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut
- Valspar Championship: T28
- Texas Children’s Houston Open: T32
- Masters Tournament: T27
- RBC Heritage: T54
- Truist Championship: Withdrawn
- PGA Championship: T55
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T16
- The Memorial Tournament: T44
- U.S. Open: T50
- Travelers Championship: T42
- Rocket Classic: T26
- John Deere Classic: Missed Cut
- Genesis Scottish Open: T34
- The Open: Missed Cut
- Wyndham Championship: T62
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T59
- BMW Championship: 10
- Baycurrent Classic: T56
DP World Tour
- BMW PGA Championship: Missed Cut
- FedEx Open de France: 1