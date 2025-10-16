Michael Kim hilariously reacts to a fan’s golfers list mentioning Kim with no first name 

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 16, 2025
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Michael Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Kim had hilariously reacted to a fan listing the names of golfers. A fan with the username @bell_strong on X (formerly Twitter) had shared a picture on their social media handle.

He revealed in the caption that his girlfriend had tried to name 30 golfers. The list included big names such as Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Xander Schauffele, among others. His girlfriend had named 21 golfers and also mentioned Kim without a first name.

"___ Kim," she wrote at No. 19.

Michael Kim reacted to the post in the comments section. He wrote:

"Let me send you guys something so she can fill that blank"
also-read-trending Trending
Michael Kim is in India this week to play at the DP World India Championship, and ahead of the start of his game on Wednesday, he interacted with fans on social media. The play at the DP World India Championship started with its inaugural round on Thursday, October 16.

Michael Kim shares “thoughts from day 1” of the DP World India Championship

Michael Kim shared a long post on his X (formerly Twitter) account about his campaign at the DP World India Championship for the first round of the event. He opened up about the Delhi Golf Course and reflected on his experience playing on it for the first time. He wrote:

"Thoughts from day 1 in 🇮🇳 -Course has lots of Mayacoba with a dash of Hilton head. Jungle on either side that you do not want to go in with some big doglegs. -Did not hit driver once which is fine by me. I wonder when the last time I didn’t hit one driver in a tournament… maybe like 2005 when I was 12? -I hit my 7wd A LOT, maybe 12-14 times haha and my 8i like 8 times.
"Fun course. Kinda sketchy when you don’t know the course because you have to hit over trees a few times and don’t know what’s on the other side. -My caddie Danny came earlier than I and he did a nice job giving me good instructions. -The things I felt unprepared on was some short game shots from the rough and putting. Bermuda is a little tricky without some practice for me. And getting the speed of the greens took me a little time," he added.
Michael Kim started his game at the DP World India Championship on the first tee hole and made a birdie on it. He then added another birdie on the second hole. He added a third birdie on the eighth, and on the back nine, he made two birdies and a bogey for a round of 4-under 68 and settled in a tie for eighth place.

After the first round of the DP World India Championship, Shane Lowry took the lead in the game. He settled one stroke ahead of Keita Nakajima.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

