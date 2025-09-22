Michael Kim jumps 25 places in world rankings after FedEx Open de France triumph

Michael Kim jumped 25 spots on the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2025 FedEx Open de France championship. The American golfer was phenomenal with his game at the recently concluded DP World Tour event and broke his seven-year winless drought to clinch the title.

He was ranked 64th before the start of the event, and following his win, he jumped to 39th place, marking his career-best ranking in the OWGR.

This season on the PGA Tour, Michael Kim has been impressive with his game. He was ranked 155th at the start of the new season back in January and then jumped into the top 100 following his runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open and finally into the top 40 after last week’s event.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is still leading the OWGR. Rory McIlroy is ranked second, followed by Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele, settling in third and fourth place, respectively.

Michael Kim earned 25.89795 points after winning the FedEx Open de France and made a significant jump in the standings. Before the Paris event, he played at the BMW PGA Championship but missed the cut and slid down in the OWGR from 62 to 64.

Michael Kim opens up about difficulties at the FedEx Open de France

Michael Kim at the FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Michael Kim started his campaign at the FedEx Open de France championship with an opening round of 69. He had a decent start and then carded 68 in the next round.

Kim was phenomenal in the third round and carded 66, followed by a final round of 65. He settled with a total of 16-under and registered a one-stroke win in the event.

In the post-round press conference, Kim opened up about the difficulties at the Open de France compared to other tournaments. He said (via Asap Sports):

"I know how difficult Le Golf National is. Everyone talks about it. This course wasn't as tough, I imagine. But kind of this week, had some rain, some wind. You know, we even had to play the ball up today.

"So it was a really good challenge. I feel like I played as well as I did this week as any other week that I've played this year, and I've had some really, really nice weeks this year," he added.

It was his second professional win. Previously, he won the John Deere Classic in 2018.

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, he started at the Sony Open in Hawaii but missed the cut and then settled for T43 at The American Express before missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Some of his top finishes include T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, T6 at the Cognizant Classic, fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

