Michael Kim left confused with "bottles of champagne" as he celebrates a win in France

Michael Kim celebrated a milestone this week after emerging victorious at this week's DP World Tour event in France. However, the professional golfer was left confused by his post-victory reward.The 2025 FedEx Open de France champion posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing off a table filled with champagne and some flutes. He had three bottles of champagne, including a bottle of Billiecart-Salmon Reserve and Lanson Le Black.While it sounds like a great way to celebrate, Kim's caption humorously suggested otherwise. Glad to have won the tournament in Paris, he stated that he has no clue what to do with so many bottles of champagne.Here's a look at what Michael Kim captioned the post (via X @Mike_kim714):&quot;I get I got the W in France, but what am I going to do with 3+++ bottles of champagne?&quot;Here's a look at the hilarious post (via X @Mike_kim714):The funny fit quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow golf enthusiasts alike, with over 123,000 views within 12 hours. This week marked a significant milestone in Michael Kim's career as he picked up his maiden victory on the DP World Tour.Michael Kim speaks on breakthrough victoryMichael Kim cemented his name in golf's history this week in Paris as he became the first American golfer to win the FedEx Open de France in 53 years. The last player to do so was Barry Jaeckel in 1972.The DP World Tour victory was also Kim's first win in seven years since the 2018 John Deere Classic. As the PGA Tour has concluded his season, the social media sensation stated that the 2025 FedEx Open de France victory was the perfect way for him to close out on the season.Here's a look at what Michael Kim had to say about his breakthrough victory (via DP World Tour):&quot;It feels amazing. I haven't won a tournament since 2018, the John Deere Classic and I really want to put on a good showing here this week, and just so happy and grateful that I was able to come out with a victory. Yeah, I've had a really good year on the PGA TOUR this year. This feels like the perfect cherry on top, and you know, I hope to continue this throughout my career.&quot;Michael Kim played 26 tournaments on the PGA Tour this year. He missed the cut in only five events and withdrew from the Truist Championship in May. He recorded seven finishes in the top 25, four finishes in the top 10, and one runner's up finish.The World No. 64 golfer's best finish was at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open where he tied for second place. He made a total of $4,089,131 for his commendable performances throughout the year.