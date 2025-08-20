  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Michael Kim left feeling 'excited' & 'weird' after Brian Rolapp's press conference ahead of the Tour Championship

Michael Kim left feeling 'excited' & 'weird' after Brian Rolapp's press conference ahead of the Tour Championship

By Sonali Verma
Published Aug 20, 2025 22:15 GMT
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Michael Kim at BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim admitted he felt both “excited” and “weird” after hearing new CEO Brian Rolapp speak ahead of the 2025 Tour Championship in Atlanta. He shared that the address was unlike anything he had experienced before as a player.

Ad

Rolapp, making his first big appearance since taking over, announced the creation of a committee to review the Tour’s competitive model. Its goal is to have top players compete together more often while building stronger connections with fans. He said:

“The goal is not incremental change. The goal is significant change,” Rolapp said. While calling the Tour’s business strong, he stressed that more must be done “for the benefit of fans, players and our partners.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to Rolapp's remarks, Michael Kim wrote on X:

“Brian was the pgatour’s first pick for CEO and I think we’re all excited to see the changes and innovations he’s going to bring to the tour. A bit weird seeing people react positive to a press conference from the tour.“
Ad

The new committee will take a complete look at the schedule, covering the regular season, playoffs, and off-season, with an aim to create what Rolapp called “the best professional golf competitive model in the world.”

Before joining the PGA Tour, Rolapp spent over two decades at the NFL, where he rose to Chief Media and Business Officer. Now stepping into his new role with the PGA Tour, he has stressed the sport’s global potential and the importance of building stronger connections with fans.

Ad

How has Michael Kim played in the 2025 season so far?

Michael Kim has played 26 events in the 2025 season but has yet to win. He has one runner-up finish, four top-10s, and seven top-25s. On the other hand, he missed five cuts and withdrew once. Kim is currently 31st in the FedExCup standings and 61st in the OWGR.

Here’s a look at Michael Kim's results so far this season:

  • Sony Open in Hawaii - CUT (-2)
  • The American Express - T43 (-12)
  • Farmers Insurance Open - CUT (+10)
  • WM Phoenix Open - T2 (-17)
  • The Genesis Invitational - T13 (-4)
  • Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - T13 (-13)
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - T6 (-15)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - 4 (-8)
  • THE PLAYERS Championship - CUT (E)
  • Valspar Championship - T28 (-2)
  • Texas Children's Houston Open - T32 (-8)
  • Masters Tournament - T27 (-1)
  • RBC Heritage - T54 (-3)
  • Truist Championship - W/D (+4)
  • PGA Championship - T55 (+5)
  • Charles Schwab Challenge - T16 (-5)
  • The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T44 (+8)
  • U.S. Open - T50 (+14)
  • Travelers Championship - T42 (-1)
  • Rocket Classic - T26 (-15)
  • John Deere Classic - CUT (-3)
  • Genesis Scottish Open - T34 (-4)
  • The Open Championship - CUT (+4)
  • Wyndham Championship - T62 (-1)
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship - T59 (+3)
  • BMW Championship - 10 (-6)
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications