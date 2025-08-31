Michael Kim makes Charlie Woods analogy after $250M NFL legend’s nephew struggles in debut

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim opened up about Arch Manning's performance in a college football game by comparing it to Charlie Woods. There was a hype surrounding Peyton Manning's nephew after his impressive last season.

He played for the Texas Longhorns in the preseason game on Saturday, but had a tough time on the field and went 17-30 passing. The 21-year-old quarterback threw for 170 yards and recorded one touchdown and one interception.

Golf analyst Claire Rogers shared posts on her X (formerly Twitter) account, asking people to describe Manning's performance in golf terms.

"Someone explain this Arch Manning situation in golf terms thanks," she wrote.

Michael Kim reacted to the post and took a jibe at Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger Woods.

"Charlie Woods plays the US AM and doesn’t advance to match play," he wrote.

Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton Manning, who has a net worth of $250 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). He opened up about his performance after the game and said (via Clutch Points):

"Ultimately, not good enough. Obviously, you don’t want to start off the season 0-1. They’re a good team. I thought we beat ourselves a lot, and that starts with me. I’ve got to play better for us to win.”

Fans have high expectations for Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, but the American amateur golfer has struggled to deliver striking performances in the junior major tournaments. He played at the 77th US Junior Amateur Championship but missed the cut after two rounds of 81 and 74.

However, earlier this year, he won the Team TaylorMade Invitational and settled in T9 at the Boys' Junior PGA Championship.

Charlie Woods struggles at the Junior Players Championship 2025

This week, Charlie Woods teed it up at the 2025 Junior Players Championship, which started with its first round on August 29. He had a tough time in the greens and carded an opening round of 76.

Starting in the first hole on Friday, he shot 4-over 40 on the front nine after starting the game with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes and then adding three more bogeys on the front nine, along with a relief with a birdie in the par 4 fourth.

His struggle in the opening round continued on the back nine, and he had two birdies and two bogeys for an overall round of 76. The second day also did not come with any relief for him.

Woods made a double bogey on the second and then another double bogey on the 14th and a birdie on the 16th for a round of 75. He is tied at 43rd place with one more round to go, which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 31.

