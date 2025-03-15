Michael Kim opens up on his performance in Round 2 of The Players Championship: "Put up a good fight"

Michael Kim opened up about his performance in the second round of the Players Championship. Kim played two rounds of the Players Championship this week, and after the completion of the second round, the golfer posted about his Friday playing experience on social media.

His words on X were:

“Put up a good fight but a bad lip out on 17 got me. Still proud of the round. I’m just gonna blame it on the wave split haha.”

Michael Kim failed to make the cutline after two rounds at the Players Championship as his score was even-par in total, and the cutline was set at 1 under. Kim shot 75 in the first round of the tournament, two consecutive birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Kim shot 69 in the second round of the event by carding two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Currently, Min Woo Lee is tied for the first place at the Players Championship along with Akshay Bhatia at 11 under. Lee also shared his second-round experience ( via ASAP Sports). He said:

“I just hit it really close. Nearly holed it on 3. And that was really good shot. Clipped the hole. Felt really good over the ball. Just really good numbers and rolled some putts in. Today was solid again and hopefully two more of them.”

The third and fourth rounds of the Players Championship will take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

How did Michael Kim perform at the PGA Tour tournaments so far?

Michael Kim had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T6 at the Cognizant Classic, and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His last tournament was the Players Championship, and here's a list of Kim’s 2025 appearances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut, 73-65, 138 (-2)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut, 77-77, 154 (+10)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at the Vidanta Vallarta: T13, 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T6, 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T4, 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut, 75-69, 144 (E)

