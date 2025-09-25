Michael Kim predicts Ryder Cup Friday foursomes ft. LIV Golf stars' faceoff at Bethpage

Michael Kim predicted the Ryder Cup Friday foursomes pairs, where LIV Golf stars would face off at Bethpage. The three-day event will commence on September 26 and feature two foursomes, two fourballs, and one singles match.

Recently, Kim predicted the pairs for the Friday foursomes on September 26. In a post on X, he predicted a battle between Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Next, he picked Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley to go against Robert McIntyre and Justin Rose.

Kim also picked Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to go against Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland. Lastly, he predicted a matchup between Justin Thomas and Cameron Young versus Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Michael S. Kim @Mike_kim714 My guess for Friday foursomes: Bryson Griffin vs Rahm Hatton Scottie Henley vs McIntyre Rose Xander Cantlay vs Aberg Hovland JT Young vs McIlroy Fleetwood Friday can’t come soon enough

In 2023, the European side won the Ryder Cup, with a margin of 16.5-11.5. That year, Luke Donald was the captain of the European Ryder Cup team, who retained his captaincy in the 2025 edition.

LIV golfer Jon Rahm reveals his crowd handling skills before 2025 Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm joined a pre-tournament press conference at Bethpage Black during his latest visit to the Ryder Cup venue and revealed that he had been great at handling crowds in the past. He added that with the years of experience in other events, he would handle things better at the upcoming tournament. He said, via Golf.com:

“I’m not going to lie and say that I’ve been perfect with handling my emotions with the crowds in the past…But I think the more I’ve experienced, not only in the Ryder Cup, but in regular events, as well, not the easier it gets but the better I understand how to handle things....I’m going to have the home crowd against me, feeling that, it’s what happens in any other sport, right, in Europe, the U.S. and every country in the world when you’re playing rivals and you go in an away game.”

“The crowd is going to be against you…I think just understanding that I know that’s going to happen and I know I’m going to hear a lot of things that I don’t like…I try to base myself on that, knowing that, okay, starting 95 percent of the fans out there want me to lose and they are going to try their hardest to cheer against us and say things we don’t like.”

Jon Rahm was one of the captain's picks for the European team. Other captain's picks were Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

