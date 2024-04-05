Michael Kim raises eyebrows over random drug test timing at the 2024 Valspar Championship - “guess what’s waiting for me? Drug testing haha” 

Michael Kim is known for sharing with his fans many of the details of his life in professional golf through his X (formerly Twitter) account. His posts include all kinds of information, including the moment he is due for a drug test.

Michael Kim's most recent post on X made it known that the player received a request to submit to a drug test. The test took place in the days leading up to the Valero Texas Open at the Valspar Championship, and Kim announced it with the following text:

"I hit a couple long ones last week and guess what’s waiting for me? Drug testing haha"

The PGA Tour has an anti-doping policy set forth in the Anti-Doping Manual Program. The document contains the list of prohibited substances for players on the circuit, the methodology for conducting the tests, the penalties provided, etc.

Michael Kim played all four rounds of the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished T64, with a score of 1 over 281. At Memorial Park Golf Course he hit a long drive of 359 yards during the 4th round, while he had other long drives - one of 347 yards during the third round, one of 337 yards during the second round and one of 313 yards during the first round.

A look at Michael Kim's performance at the Valero Texas Open and more

Kim is playing in the 2024 Valero Texas Open on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. There he finished the first round with a score of 1 over, with two birdies and three bogeys.

Kim started the round with a par on the 1st hole and a bogey on the 2nd. He then parred the next three holes to make another bogey on the 8th and finished the front nine with a par on the 9th.

The player started the back nine with par - par - bogey - par - birdie, after which he parred the last four holes. His score currently has him below the projected cut line (even par), although he has not started his participation in the second round.

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is the 11th event of the season for Michael Kim. In the previous 10, he has made six cuts, with a T6 at The American Express as his best result.