Michael Kim raves about $120M worth MLB star’s ‘unreal’ golf skills

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim praised MLB star Zack Greinke's golfing skills. The American golfer is known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter) and frequently gives his takes on a variety of topics.

On Sunday, February 2, MLB analyst Rob Friedman took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a post revealing his 'low-key favorite player', Zack Greinke, who has a net worth of $120 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Friedman praised the star player by sharing his impressive stats, writing:

"One of my low key favorite Greinke things... Occasionally, when Zack knew a hitter was bunting, he'd throw a 60 mph Slow Curve and then run like an absolute madman to try to beat the pitch to the plate. I always thought he might beat the pitch some day."

Michael Kim reshared the post on his account along with the caption saying:

"Also an unreal golfer from what I hear. Not afraid to play against pros."

Michael Kim is having a time away from the greens this week. He last played at the Farmers Insurance Open but unfortunately missed the cut.

Michael Kim shares anecdote featuring Max Homa to emphasize importance of alignment in golf

From time to time, Kim also shares valuable tips for budding golfers, which can help them improve their game. On February 1, Michael Kim shared a post talking about the importance of alignment in golf.

He explained his point by sharing a quick story featuring Max Homa. He revealed that once, while playing with Homa at the Jones Cup, he guided him about alignment, and it helped Homa take a perfect shot.

Sharing the story, Kim wrote:

"Quick story: Max Homa and I were at the Jones Cup and he wasn’t hitting it very well. He was talking to his coach taking videos but couldn’t figure it out. On a par 3, I randomly stood behind him and noticed he was aiming 20 yards right of the pin and hit it right there," Kim wrote.

"He was unhappy with the shot and I told him he was actually aimed over there. Next shot, he found an aiming point a yard in front, looked up and said OMG haha. To him, it looked like he was aimed 20 yards left of the pin, to the middle of the lake. It’s interesting that our eyes can adjust to what we think we’re aiming at," he added.

Meanwhile, in the 2025 PGA Tour season, Michael Kim has so far competed in three tournaments. He started the campaign at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii but missed the cut after playing two rounds of 73 and 65. He then tied for 43rd at The American Express but later missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025.

