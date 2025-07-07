  • home icon
  Michael Kim reflects on the 'highs and lows of golf' after contrasting rounds at the John Deere Classic 2025

Michael Kim reflects on the 'highs and lows of golf' after contrasting rounds at the John Deere Classic 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Published Jul 07, 2025 06:29 GMT
Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Michael Kim (Image Source: Getty)

Following two contrasting days at the John Deere Classic, Michael Kim talked about the 'highs and lows' of golf on social media. He reflected on his performance and also revealed that he was trying to rectify the mistakes.

On Friday, July 4, Kim carded a 4-over 75 in the second round of the John Deere Classic to miss the cut by one stroke. What’s shocking was that he had fired a 64 a day earlier and was just two shots back after Day 1 action.

On Sunday, July 6, Michael Kim shared some notes from his last week's outing at TPC Deere Run on X.

"The highs and lows of golf," he wrote. "Flew too close to the sun I guess on Thursday. Everything was great but struggled mightily Friday. Couldn’t stop missing it left. Worked on it during the weekend. Obviously the good golf is there and I’ll be looking to get some good golf these next couple weeks. Links golf is the best."
Kim also shared some good news, although it's yet to be confirmed.

"No official word yet but I think I should be qualified for the open championship," he continued ."First time I’ll be playing all 4 majors in a yr. Thinking about playing at North Berwick on Monday when we arrive. Think I can get a tee time around 1?
"Always love my time back at the Deere, im thinking I’ve used up all my good golf at Deere run for one yr and I’m just saving up until next time. Scottish open next! And maybe the Open Championship diaries???"
Michael Kim's performance in 2025 explored

Here's a look at Michael Kim's performance in the PGA Tour 2025 season:

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed Cut, -2 (73-65)
  • The American Express: T43, -12 (67-73-66-70)
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut, +10 (77-77)
  • WM Phoenix Open: T2, -17 (69-63-68-67)
  • The Genesis Invitational: T13, -4 (71-72-71-70)
  • Mexico Open at Vidanta: T13, -13 (68-68-67-68)
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T6, -15 (65-66-67-71)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: 4, -8 (75-69-67-69)
  • The Players Championship: Missed Cut, E (75-69)
  • Valspar Championship: T28, -2 (73-71-70-68)
  • Texas Children's Houston Open: T32, -8 (70-65-68-69)
  • Masters Tournament: T27, -1 (71-71-74-71)
  • RBC Heritage: T54, -3 (71-71-70-69)
  • Truist Championship: Withdrawn, +7 (72-72-50)
  • PGA Championship: T55, +5 (71-72-75-71)
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T16, -5 (71-69-68-67)
  • the Memorial Tournament: T44, +8 (78-71-74-73)
  • US Open: T50, +14 (75-71-76-72)
  • Travelers Championship: T42, -1 (68-71-67-73)
  • Rocket Classic: T26, -15 (67-71-67-68)
  • John Deere Classic: Missed Cut, -3 (64-75)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
