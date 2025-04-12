Michael Kim reflects on 'terrible' past performance after making his first cut at the Masters

Michael Kim is making his second start at the Masters Tournament this week. Having missed the cut in his first appearance in 2019, the American golfer has made the cut this year.

Shortly after completing the second round of the Masters Tournament, the PGA Tour star reflected on his journey thus far. Michael Kim expressed his gratitude for the sport today and also took the opportunity to note the differences in his game from his "terrible" performance in 2019.

Kim wrote on X:

"Feeling lots of gratitude today. 6 yrs ago I played terrible, knew I was going to play terrible, and was super down on my game. I’m in a much better place with my game, physically and mentally, and I have many people who believed in me and helped me along to thank for that. That being said, why not us??? Let’s go have ourselves a weekend!"

In a lengthy post on X, Michael Kim also stated that he grew up watching several of his idols play at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course. The 31-year-old said he felt emotional about executing the same shots he watched his heroes hit.

Here's Michael Kim's emotional message to his fans:

Michael Kim is excited to play the next two rounds of the Masters Tournament. He will tee off the third round at 1:00 PM ET, along with Davis Riley.

Michael Kim's 2025 Masters Scorecards

Michael Kim is tied for 17th place at the 2025 Masters Tournament with a total 2-under par score. He shares the position with four other golfers, including Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here's a look at Michael Kim's performance at Augusta National over the past two days (via PGA Tour);

Round 1 (1 under par - 71)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 (1 under par - 71)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 2

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

