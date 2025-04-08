Michael Kim reveals getting a sneak peek into 1-time PGA Tour winner's locker at Augusta

Michael Kim is set to be a part of the world-class field at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The PGA Tour pro recently revealed an insider secret of the Augusta National Golf Club's locker room on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The American golfer revealed that players are required to share lockers with their fellow competitors. Michael Kim's locker mate is J. J. Spaun, who won his lone title on the PGA Tour at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.
As most patrons and players alike, J. J. Spaun took a trip to the Augusta National's pro shop to stock up on some merchandise. Kim stated that upon opening up his shared locker for the first time, it was filled with all of Spaun's purchases prior to the practice round on Monday, April 7.
Michael Kim was in awe of his fellow competitors stock that he speculated Spaun was one of the biggest spenders of the day. He also alleged that the 1-time PGA Tour winner must have spent nearly all of his earnings from the 2025 Players Championship at the pro shop.
J. J. Spaun lost in a playoff at the event and settled for second place while earning a $2.725 million paycheck. Here's a look at Michael Kim's post (via X @Mike_kim714):
"One more… players have to share lockers with another player. My locker mate is JJ Spaun. I opened the locker and all his purchases from the pro shop were in there… I think he spent most of his Players champ earnings this week. It was impressive. (He moved it out soon)."
Both J. J. Spaun and Michael Kim will be making their second appearance at the Masters Tournament this week. They played their first edition of the prestigious event in 2022 and 2019, respectively.
Michael Kim's performance at the 2019 Masters
Michael Kim made his debut at Augusta National in 2019 for the Masters Tournament. With a low round of 76 that week, he missed the cut by 7 strokes. He posted scores of 76 and 78 to total 10 over par through 36 holes of competition.
The 31-year-old came very close to making the cut. Kim began the second round fairly consistent with one birdie, one bogey, and seven pars on the front nine. However, pressure got to him on the back nine. He went on to record three bogeys and two double bogeys in the final stretch on Friday to head home early.
Michael Kim earned an invite to play this year's edition of the Major championship through his finish at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. The tied-for-32nd-place finish rallied the former Walker Cup star to the 50th place on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).