Michael Kim rules out Masters and PGA Championship in toughest major setup debate

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 13, 2025 04:44 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn
In Picture: Michael Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Kim ruled out the Masters and the PGA Championship while picking the Major that has the toughest setup. This week, the golfers are preparing to play in the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Ahead of the event, Michael Kim had a Q&A session with his fans on X. He answered some of their interesting questions with one fan asking him to name the Major with the toughest and easiest setup. The fan wrote:

"Which major has the toughest set up? Easiest?"

Replying to the fan, Kim picked The Open Championship, omitting all the other three Majors, including the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the US Open. He wrote:

"The open championship can be both"
Michael Kim played in all four majors during the course of his career. However, he largely struggled with his game.

He made his Major debut in 2013 at the US Open as an amateur and settled in a tie for 17th position. In 2018, he played at The Open and the PGA Championship, securing the T35 position in the former and missing he cut in the other.

In 2019, he played in two Majors, the Masters and the PGA Championship, but missed the cut in both. In 2023, he played at the US Open and The Open Championship and again missed the cut in both.

Earlier this year, he competed at the Masters, and had a decent finish, settling in T27 position.

Will Michael Kim play at the PGA Championship 2025?

Michael Kim will be competing at this week’s PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. The four-day event will start on Thursday, May 15, and will run through the weekend to wrap up with a finale on Sunday, May 18.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the top two favorites to win the Major with odds of +500. This week’s field also features LIV golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Here are the odds of some top favorites for the PGA Championship 2025 (via CBS Sports):

  • Scottie Scheffler +500
  • Rory McIlroy +500
  • Bryson DeChambeau +1000
  • Ludvig Aberg +1200
  • Xander Schauffele +1200
  • Collin Morikawa +1400
  • Jon Rahm +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2000
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2500
  • Patrick Cantlay +2800
  • Tyrrell Hatton +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3000
  • Joaquin Niemann +35000
  • Tommy Fleetwood +4000
  • Will Zalatoris +4000
  • Corey Conners +4000
  • Wyndham Clark +4000
  • Jordan Spieth +4000
  • Sungjae Im +4000
  • Cameron Smith +4000
  • Shane Lowry +4500
  • Tony Finau +4500
  • Cameron Young +5000
  • Russell Henley +5000
  • Min Woo Lee +5000
  • Jason Day +5500
  • Sahith Theegala +5500
  • Justin Rose +5500
  • Tom Kim +6000
  • Sepp Straka +6000
  • Max Homa +6000
  • Sam Burns +6000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +6000
  • Dustin Johnson +6000
  • Akhshay Bhatia +6500
  • Byeong-Hun An +6600
  • Patrick Reed +7500
  • Si Woo Kim +8000
  • Talor Gooch +8000
  • Nick Dunlap +8000
  • Adam Scott +10000
  • Keegan Bradley +12500
  • Brian Harman +12500
Edited by Pratham K Sharma
