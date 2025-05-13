Michael Kim rules out Masters and PGA Championship in toughest major setup debate

Michael Kim ruled out the Masters and the PGA Championship while picking the Major that has the toughest setup. This week, the golfers are preparing to play in the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Ahead of the event, Michael Kim had a Q&A session with his fans on X. He answered some of their interesting questions with one fan asking him to name the Major with the toughest and easiest setup. The fan wrote:

"Which major has the toughest set up? Easiest?"

Replying to the fan, Kim picked The Open Championship, omitting all the other three Majors, including the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the US Open. He wrote:

"The open championship can be both"

Michael Kim played in all four majors during the course of his career. However, he largely struggled with his game.

He made his Major debut in 2013 at the US Open as an amateur and settled in a tie for 17th position. In 2018, he played at The Open and the PGA Championship, securing the T35 position in the former and missing he cut in the other.

In 2019, he played in two Majors, the Masters and the PGA Championship, but missed the cut in both. In 2023, he played at the US Open and The Open Championship and again missed the cut in both.

Earlier this year, he competed at the Masters, and had a decent finish, settling in T27 position.

Will Michael Kim play at the PGA Championship 2025?

Michael Kim will be competing at this week’s PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. The four-day event will start on Thursday, May 15, and will run through the weekend to wrap up with a finale on Sunday, May 18.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the top two favorites to win the Major with odds of +500. This week’s field also features LIV golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Here are the odds of some top favorites for the PGA Championship 2025 (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +500

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jon Rahm +1800

Justin Thomas +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Joaquin Niemann +35000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Cameron Smith +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Tony Finau +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Max Homa +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Dustin Johnson +6000

Akhshay Bhatia +6500

Byeong-Hun An +6600

Patrick Reed +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Talor Gooch +8000

Nick Dunlap +8000

Adam Scott +10000

Keegan Bradley +12500

Brian Harman +12500

