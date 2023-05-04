"I just stood there in shock" - Michael Kim shares hilarious tale of pro-am hacker turning down chipping lesson

Michael Kim shared a hilarious incident ahead of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship pro-am. During the 2021 Wednesday pro-am at Quail Hollow Club, Kim was on the chipping green when he saw an old man doing blade chipping one after another.

"Random story from Quail Hollow… Wed pro-am 2021, I was on the chipping green and see this old man blade chip after chip. I rarely do this but it was so bad that I go over to him and ask if he would like some help with his chipping."

It is a privilege for anyone if a golf professional offers you help or lessons. Shockingly, the old man declined the offer, leaving Kim stunned.

"He looks at me, says, 'No thanks' then just keeps on chipping. I just stood there in shock for about 15 seconds and walked away 😅 meanwhile couple other players saw the entire interaction and couldn’t stop laughing. 😂😂 The irony: they are having me do a chipping clinic this year"

When will Michael Kim play in the Wells Fargo Championship round 1?

Michael Kim is paired alongside Sam Ryder and Greyson Siggs for the first round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship that starts on Thursday, May 4. He will start on the front nine, teeing off on hole 1 at 1:49 pm EST.

Here are the tee details of all the players at the Wells Fargo Championship:

Hole No. 1

6:50 am: Hayden Buckley, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Armour

7:01 am: Tyson Alexander, Mark Hubbard, Keith Mitchell

7:12 am: Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An, Adam Long

7:23 am: J.B. Holmes, Joel Dahmen, Erik van Rooyen

7:34 am: Michael Thompson, Luke List, Sepp Straka

7:45 am: Martin Laird, K.H. Lee, Nico Echavarria

7:56 am: Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman, Cam Davis

8:07 am: Garrick Higgo, J.T. Poston, Chez Reavie

8:18 am: Gary Woodland, Robert Streb, Adam Svensson

8:29 am: Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kelly Kraft

8:40 am: Joseph Bramlett, Russell Knox, Adam Hadwin

8:51 am: James Hahn, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Tway

9:02 am: Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone, Carson Young

12:10 pm: David Lipsky, Kramer Hickok, Rory Sabbatini

12:21 pm: Austin Smotherman, Justin Suh, Nick Watney

12:32 pm: Eric Cole, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood

12:43 pm: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 pm: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

1:05 pm: Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:16 pm: Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Sam Burns

1:27 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Trey Mullinax, Si Woo Kim

1:38 pm: Davis Thompson, Matthew NeSmith, Wyndham Clark

1:49 pm: Greyson Sigg, Sam Ryder, Michael Kim

2:00 pm: S.H. Kim, Henrik Norlander, David Lingmerth

2:11 pm: Pierceson Coody, Akshay Bhatia, Brent Grant

2:22 pm: Marcus Byrd, Ryan Cole, Danny Guise.

Hole No. 10:

6:50 am: Taylor Montgomery, Robby Shelton, Ben Martin

7:01 am: Will Gordon, Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Moore

7:12 am: Beau Hossler, Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam

7:23 am: Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

7:34 am: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:45 am: Harris English, Corey Conners, Tony Finau

7:56 am: Webb Simpson, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

8:07 am: Taylor Moore, Matt Wallace, Nick Hardy

8:18 am: Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Davis Riley

8:29 am: Alex Smalley, Doc Redman, Troy Merritt

8:40 am: Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy, Dylan Frittelli

8:51 am: Harrison Endycott, Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai

9:02 am: Austin Greaser, Willie Mack III, Alejandro Tosti

12:10 pm: Doug Ghim, Patrick Rodgers, C.T. Pan

12:21 pm: Matthias Schwab, Callum Tarren, Danny Willett

12:32 pm: Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor, Chesson Hadley

12:43 pm: Brendon Todd, Tyler Duncan, Chris Kirk

12:54 pm: Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, J.J. Spaun

1:05 pm: Brian Harman, Richy Werenski, Kurt Kitayama

1:16 pm: Lanto Griffin, Paul Haley II, Chad Ramey

1:27 pm: Matt Kuchar, Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ

1:38 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk, Nate Lashley

1:49 pm: Ben Griffin, Peter Malnati, Ryan Palmer

2:00 pm: Max McGreevy, Emiliano Grillo, Jason Dufner

2:11 pm: MJ Daffue, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

2:22 pm: Quinn Riley, Morgan Deneen, Trace Crowe

