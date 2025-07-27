Michael Kim shares take on 37-YO pro speaking about an issue due to which golfers lose their careers

Michael Kim has reacted to an X post shared by writer Ben Parsons on July 27. The post featured quotes from golfer Chris Woods' recent interview, where he revealed his career-threatening battle with anxiety.The 37-year-old English golfer, once ranked World No. 22 and a 2016 Ryder Cup player, shared how chronic anxiety, burnout, and technical struggles left him unable to compete, both mentally and physically.Responding to the story on X, Kim wrote:“A process that I know all too well…&quot;I know too many golfers who lost careers thru something similar. So great that Chris has started to get out of the darkness.&quot;There’s a lot of talk about how drivers are sooo easy to hit these days (which is true in general) but the speed and the high launch low spin nudges golfers swings to go into a certain direction which can be really bad for some. With the driver, it’s more of a physical swing issue which evolves into a mental issue. I didn’t get going in the correct direction until my swing changed and then I was able to figure things out mentally.”Kim’s post aligns with what Wood described in his interview. After struggling with form in 2019, Wood developed an intense fear of using the driver. His tee shots became unplayable, and he eventually removed the club from his bag altogether. At the practice range, he couldn’t swing freely. He believed everyone was watching him, and the anxiety of being seen failing began to paralyze his routine.After referring to a specialist, it was confirmed that Wood was suffering from chronic anxiety and burnout. He took the entire 2023 season off from golf. When he returned in 2024, he limited himself to practicing with a 6-iron and a putter. He capped his sessions at 20 minutes to reduce pressure. Apart from that, Mickael Kim once opened up about facing speed control issues.When Michael Kim opened up about speed control Issues on uphill puttsBack in November 2024, shortly after finishing T30 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo, Michael Kim had already punched his ticket for the 2025 PGA Tour season. However, he didn’t shy away from pointing out where his game had been falling short.One of his biggest frustrations at the time was managing speed on longer uphill putts. Michael Kim wrote on X:&quot;I hate to admit this because I was so against this way back when, but I’ve been struggling with speed on uphill putts and so I made a system for putts of 20,30,40 ft and… it def felt better. Will continue to use for the foreseeable future.&quot;As of his 2025 season, Michael Kim missed the cut at the Sony Open, Farmers Insurance Open, The Players Championship, and the John Deere Classic, but recorded a standout T2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open at 17-under.Kim posted top-10 finishes at the Cognizant Classic (T6) and Arnold Palmer Invitational (4th), along with strong top-15 results at the Genesis Invitational and Mexico Open, both T13. He made the cut at three majors, finishing T27 at the Masters, T55 at the PGA Championship, and T50 at the U.S. Open. Kim withdrew from the Truist Championship during the third round.Other notable finishes of Michael Kim include T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, T26 at the Rocket Classic, and T28 at the Valspar Championship.